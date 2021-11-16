Cavs' Jarrett Allen Ruled Out vs. Nets

Jarrett Allen is stepping up as a leader in wake of Collin Sexton’s injury. Since LeBron James left, the Cavs have been devoid of a true leader. It’s been one of the big issues plaguing the team since the start of the 2018-2019 season. Not only has no player stepped up, but the constant turnover in head coaches hasn’t helped. In the span of two years the Cavaliers had four different head coaches. Usually, it’s the coaches that help propel a player to “leadership status”, either by mentoring them or by assigning them captain status. This may explains why the Cavs haven’t had a true leader since James, but with the Cavs hot start to their 2021-2022 season, that appears to be an issue of the past. Enter Jarrett Allen.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO