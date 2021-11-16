ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavs' Jarrett Allen Ruled Out vs. Nets

By SportsGrid
NESN
NESN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports that Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will not travel with the team to take on the Nets on Wednesday night. Allen is currently battling an illness, but the good news is that it’s not COVID-19 related. The bad news is that Cleveland’s already without their rookie center...

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Cavs: Jarrett Allen is just getting started after joining LeBron James

Jarrett Allen achieved something not done with the Cavs since LeBron James. Ever since signing his new five-year deal, Cavs’ center Jarrett Allen has quickly proven his worth to the franchise. Currently the team’s leading shooter in field goal percentage from inside the three-point arc, Allen has put together an impressive start to his season averaging just shy of 15 points and almost 12 rebounds per game. All while shooting 68% from the floor and playing defense like an All-NBA player.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Sporting News

Paul George and Jarrett Allen named NBA Players of the Week

LA Clippers forward Paul George and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 3. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Paul George | LA Clippers. The seven-time All-Star led the Clippers to an undefeated 4-0 week with...
NBA
Cavaliers Nation

Jarrett Allen on Evan Mobley after his big performance vs. Knicks: ‘He’s going to be the Rookie of the Year’

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen was one of several Cavs players to have a massive performance against the New York Knicks on Sunday. Allen went for 18 points, 17 rebounds and four assists in the Cavs’ win. After the game, however, it didn’t seem like he wanted to take the credit. Instead, he heaped praise on one of his teammates.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Jarrett Allen
FanSided

Cavs: Jarrett Allen emerging as team leader following Collin Sexton injury

Jarrett Allen is stepping up as a leader in wake of Collin Sexton’s injury. Since LeBron James left, the Cavs have been devoid of a true leader. It’s been one of the big issues plaguing the team since the start of the 2018-2019 season. Not only has no player stepped up, but the constant turnover in head coaches hasn’t helped. In the span of two years the Cavaliers had four different head coaches. Usually, it’s the coaches that help propel a player to “leadership status”, either by mentoring them or by assigning them captain status. This may explains why the Cavs haven’t had a true leader since James, but with the Cavs hot start to their 2021-2022 season, that appears to be an issue of the past. Enter Jarrett Allen.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Cavs’ Jarrett Allen pulls off feat not done since LeBron James

Jarrett Allen just showed the Cleveland Cavaliers that the five-year, $100 million contract they gave him this past offseason is worth it. After all, he just achieved what no Cavs player has done since LeBron James in 2018. Allen has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for...
NBA
WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers C Jarrett Allen named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the Locked On Cavs podcast in the video player above is from Oct. 25, 2021. As Cleveland prepares to host the NBA All-Star Game in February, it's beginning to look increasingly likely that the Cavaliers will have a representative in the game. On Monday, the league announced that Cavs center Jarrett Allen has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the week of Nov. 1-7.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavs#Cavaliers#Nba Action#Brooklyn#Cleveland Com#Fanduel Sportsbook
Fear The Sword

The defensive imprint of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley

The Cavs are off to a 7-5 start, their best through 12 games since the 2016-17 season. Darius Garland is blossoming as an on-ball creator and lead ball-handler. Collin Sexton was adapting to an off-ball scoring role prior to injury. Ricky Rubio has been a steady guiding hand off the bench and put together a FIBA Ricky showing to rout the Knicks.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Cavs at Nets | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

In the middle of two four-game homestands, the Cavs make a quick trip to New York to take on the Brooklyn Nets. This is the first meeting between the two this season, and the Nets come to town next Monday for a contest in Cleveland. LAST TIME OUT. Shorthanded, the...
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: 2 studs and a dud from loss to Nets

When the news broke earlier this week that the Cavs‘ 2021 first-round draft pick Evan Mobley would be sidelined for up to a month with a sprained elbow, it was heart-breaking for Cavaliers fans. Before the injury in the loss to the Celtics on Monday night, Cleveland had won six of their last seven games. Including Monday’s loss, the team has now lost two straight with a tough matchup with Golden State coming this evening. So while it is a bit of doom and gloom in Cleveland right now, everything isn’t all bad.
NBA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
21K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy