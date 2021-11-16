ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rus Wooton

 5 days ago

Rus Wooton is one of our go-to letterers at Skybound, and might be in the running...

Daniel Warren Johnson

Daniel Warren Johnson is a Chicago-based comic book writer, artist, and illustrator. He’s worked on titles for most major publishers, including Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, and Image. His first series with Skybound was the Eisner-nominated EXTREMITY, a sci-fi/fantasy title he also wrote and drew. In addition to writing and drawing MURDER FALCON, Daniel is also writing and performing face-shredding music tracks for each issue!
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
MovieWeb

She-Hulk Trailer Is Here, Don't Make Her Angry

We have our first look at the upcoming series She-Hulk with a new teaser revealed for Disney+ Day. The official logo for the show has also been revealed with the She-Hulk branding set against a city skyline. You can take a look at the logo below, along with a new teaser trailer which reveals actual footage of lead star Tatiana Maslany getting green as the new She-Hulk.
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
Cinema Blend

Scarlett Johansson Is Returning To The MCU After Lawsuit Drama, But Not How You’d Think

Marvel veteran Scarlett Johansson made headlines when she sued Disney for an alleged infringement of her film contract. After the case was settled, many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe wondered if the actress would ever return to her iconic role as Black Widow. Now she’s actually rejoining Marvel for a top-secret project - but now in the way fans might think.
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Best TV Drama Of All Time

Most television programmers break shows into a small number of categories. These include, at least, sports, reality TV shows, soap operas, talk shows, comedies, news, cartoons, and dramas. Other major categories which once dominated ratings are gone. The leader among these was the Western. But “Gunsmoke” and “Bonanza” are distant memories. Americans spend as many […]
Cinema Blend

Angelina Jolie Agrees Her Kids Were ‘Shook’ After Seeing Mom In Her Superhero Costume For Eternals

Being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe not only means becoming part of the superhero family but also putting on a tight, body-conscious costume. For some Hollywood stars, these looks can garner strange reactions from loved ones. And this is exactly what Angelina Jolie experienced while shooting Marvel’s Eternals. Just recently, the Oscar winner spoke on how her children were taken aback by her look for the ensemble film.
IndieWire

‘Harriet the Spy’ Review: Beanie Feldstein’s Voice Work Shines in Apple TV’s Flat Animated Series

In 1964 author Louise Fitzhugh introduced readers to an 11-year-old wannabe spy named Harriet M. Welch. Despite the success of the books, pop culture certainly took its time monetizing Fitzhugh’s character, with Nickelodeon only bringing Harriet to the big screen in 1996 with a more up-to-date sensibility. Now, Apple TV+ has returned to Fitzhugh’s character, and her illustrated aesthetic with their new animated series, “Harriet the Spy.” With just five episodes in its debut season, and another five set to come out next spring, writer Will McRobb’s series isn’t so much a standard television adaptation of Fitzhugh’s novel as it is...
skybound.com

Lorenzo De Felici

Lorenzo De Felici has been working as the artist and co-creator of OBLIVION SONG from Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics since 2015. Prior to his role with Skybound and Image, Lorenzo balanced work as an artist on the series INFINITY 8 for Rue De Sèvres, written by Dave Mourier and Lewis Trondheim, and on a sketchbook for Comixburo which he published. He also drew and colored a short story for Dylan Dog, co-written by Giovanni Masi.
skybound.com

Kyle Starks

Kyle Starks is the Eisner nominated creator of SEXCASTLE and ROCK CANDY MOUNTAIN (both at Image Comics) and has also written a bunch of other great stuff like RICK AND MORTY and INVADER ZIM and is generally recognized as a pretty good, laugh making, funny boy. He hails from Southern Indiana where he is married to the most wonderful woman and lucky father of the most fantastic little girls. He is an alright dude. Supposedly.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Blade’: Delroy Lindo Joins Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Vampire Adventure (Exclusive)

Delroy Lindo, currently shooting up bad guys in The Harder They Fall, is in final negotiations to join Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Blade. Bassam Tariq, known for directing the rap drama Mogul Mowgli, is in the director’s chair for the vampire-centric adventure-thriller, with Stacy Osei-Kuffour, who worked on HBO’s acclaimed Watchmen series, behind the keyboard on script duties. Created as a supporting character by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, Blade first appeared in Tomb of Dracula No. 10 in 1973, becoming a cult favorite. He is a human-vampire hybrid thanks to his mother being bitten and killed by a blood-sucker during childbirth. On top of...
Variety

‘Arcane’ Renewed for Season 2 by Netflix

Netflix and Riot Games have confirmed that a second season of “Arcane,” the streamer’s hit “League of Legends”-based animated series, is officially on the way. The two companies made the announcement at the conclusion of a fan event on Saturday evening. “We’re beyond happy about the positive response to ‘Arcane’s’ first season and are working hard with the creative wizards at Riot and [French animation studio] Fortiche to deliver our second installment,” series co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee said in a statement. While details are still under wraps about the second season of the series, Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell and Katie...
skybound.com

Cory Walker

Cory Walker is an American comic book artist who co-created and launched both INVINCIBLE and SCIENCE DOG with writer Robert Kirkman. Throughout its run, Cory was a constant contributor to INVINCIBLE, from designs to full issues, and is now part of the team bringing INVINCIBLE to Amazon as an animated series. Cory has also worked with Robert on Marvel’s DESTROYER miniseries, the IRREDEEMABLE ANT-MAN, and various other projects.
