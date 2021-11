This is one of those subjects in schools that should NEVER be. The only subjects you should have in school are the ones that have been around since the caveman (cavewoman) days - Math, English, and yuck, even Biology. Bullying should NEVER be a subject in schools, unfortunately, it is as real as it gets. For those that have been and still are a victim of this act of hostility, you never forget it. It stays with you in your memory bank forever. Schools should be a safe harbor, where kids of all ages come to learn, not fear the bullies.

MANDAN, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO