Entertainment

Nathan Fairbairn

skybound.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHandling color duties on DIE!DIE!DIE! and one of our INVINCIBLE colorists, Nathan Fairbairn...

www.skybound.com

ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
Fox News

Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
Person
Joe Shuster
Radar Online.com

Serena & Venus Williams' Father Is 'Incapacitated’ & Being Cared For By His 'Criminal' Son, As 'King Richard' Movie Starring Will Smith Premieres

Serena and Venus Williams' legendary tennis coach father has seen better days. Despite the fact that Richards Williams is being portrayed in a huge movie starring two-time Academy Award winner Will Smith, the 79-year-old patriarch is reportedly "incapacitated" at the moment and is being cared for by his wayward son.
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
MovieWeb

She-Hulk Trailer Is Here, Don't Make Her Angry

We have our first look at the upcoming series She-Hulk with a new teaser revealed for Disney+ Day. The official logo for the show has also been revealed with the She-Hulk branding set against a city skyline. You can take a look at the logo below, along with a new teaser trailer which reveals actual footage of lead star Tatiana Maslany getting green as the new She-Hulk.
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
Variety

Daniella Pineda on Bringing Faye to Life and Representation in ‘Cowboy Bebop’

Daniella Pineda is dying to get back into her first love — comedy writing — but right now she’s taking a slight career detour into space. The Latina actor, whose TV credits include The CW’s “The Originals” and Netflix’s “What/ If,” will be portraying one of the most famed female badasses in the history of anime, Faye Valentine, in Netflix’s live-action reboot of the hit ’90s Japanese toon “Cowboy Bebop.” Starring opposite John Cho, Pineda will be clad in something a bit more substantial than Valentine’s iconic barely there yellow latex shorts while she chases criminals across the galaxy when...
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Variety

Jackson White to Star in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Drama Series at Hulu

Jackson White is set to star in upcoming drama series “Tell Me Lies,” Hulu confirmed to Variety. He will play Stephen DeMarco opposite Grace Van Patten’s Lucy Albright in the series, which is based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name.  “Tell Me Lies” follows the tumultuous eight-year relationship between Stephen and Lucy. The pair first meet in college, their relationship beginning like any typical campus romance, but they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter their own lives and the lives of everyone around them. Stephen is described as fiercely intelligent, with an ability to read people...
The Hollywood Reporter

Ernie Hudson Calls Making ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ an “Almost Spiritual” Experience

Ernie Hudson is always surprised when people recognize him on the street. Although the icon has appeared in several classic films and TV shows over his decades-long career, he does not see himself as a celebrity, just, as he puts it, “a working actor.” Still, the 75-year-old Hudson always gets a kick out of fans saying hello and mentioning their favorite project among his slew of big and small screen works. And, naturally, for about 30 years, Hudson has gotten one question more than any other: When is there going to be another Ghostbusters? Well, fans got their answer as the...
ComicBook

Ghostbusters Franchise Director Ivan Reitman Speak on Afterlife Tribute to Harold Ramis

Fan demand for a proper third Ghostbusters movie essentially ceased after one of the original four of the group, co-writer Harold Ramis, tragically passed away back in 2014. The 2016 feature film from Paul Feig paid tribute to him and the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife is built around paying homage to his absence. In the context of the movie, Carrie Coon's character is the estranged daughter of Ramis' Egon, inheriting a busted farm house from him after his passing which happens to contain all of his old Ghostbusters equipment which his grandchildren happen to find. Speaking in a new interview with ComicBook.com, franchise producer and original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman opened up about making the new film without his longtime collaborator.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Blade’: Delroy Lindo Joins Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Vampire Adventure (Exclusive)

Delroy Lindo, currently shooting up bad guys in The Harder They Fall, is in final negotiations to join Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Blade. Bassam Tariq, known for directing the rap drama Mogul Mowgli, is in the director’s chair for the vampire-centric adventure-thriller, with Stacy Osei-Kuffour, who worked on HBO’s acclaimed Watchmen series, behind the keyboard on script duties. Created as a supporting character by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, Blade first appeared in Tomb of Dracula No. 10 in 1973, becoming a cult favorite. He is a human-vampire hybrid thanks to his mother being bitten and killed by a blood-sucker during childbirth. On top of...
skybound.com

Kyle Starks

Kyle Starks is the Eisner nominated creator of SEXCASTLE and ROCK CANDY MOUNTAIN (both at Image Comics) and has also written a bunch of other great stuff like RICK AND MORTY and INVADER ZIM and is generally recognized as a pretty good, laugh making, funny boy. He hails from Southern Indiana where he is married to the most wonderful woman and lucky father of the most fantastic little girls. He is an alright dude. Supposedly.
The Hollywood Reporter

Jason and Ivan Reitman Discuss ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife,’ Balance Between New Adventure and Nostalgia

Jason Reitman does not mince words: he made Ghostbusters: Afterlife for his father, Ivan, and Harold Ramis’ family. And if the byproduct of that love letter just so happens to leave fans of the iconic franchise exhilarated, so much the better. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter prior to the Sony picture’s release, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker noted the first person to read his script, co-penned with Gil Kenan, was his father. The Ramis family was next. Without everyone’s blessing, there was no point in moving forward. “I was never going to make this movie unless they were comfortable with the portrayal of Harold,”...
