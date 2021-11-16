Lisandro Estherren

It’s a word traditionally shouted to the heavens by theoretical physicists and, maybe now, by arthouse auteurs who’ve finally got a dream project up and running. Cinephiles and festival hounds can also holler a collective “Eureka!” with the full confirmation of Lisandro Alonso’s next film, his sixth feature overall after breaking out with La Libertad at Cannes back in 2001. Told in four distinct sections, Eureka, which has recently begun shooting in Almería, Spain, will examine the indigenous peoples of the Americas and how they’ve inhabited their specific environments across the centuries. Fiorella Moretti and Hédi Zardi, of France’s Luxbox, are the lead producers, with Germany’s Komplizen Film and Portugal’s Rosa Filmes serving as their fellow European co-producers. 4L and Pina Films produce for Argentina and Mexico, respectively, with Luxbox also handling international sales.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO