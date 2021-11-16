Lisandro Estherren

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleLisandro Estherren is a comic artist based in Argentina. His work includes graphic...

The return of lockdowns

Europe has turned red on Friday as a new lockdown in Austria and the prospect of similar action in Germany wiped out earlier gains and forced stock markets down close to 1%. The euro is also falling at the end of the week following the announcement that Austria will begin a 20-day full Covid-19 lockdown from Monday in response to surging case numbers which have far surpassed last year’s peak. While fatalities remain well below the peak, they are accelerating and the government is clearly keen to arrest it before the situation potentially becomes much worse.
Lisandro Alonso shooting Viggo Mortensen-starrer Eureka

It’s a word traditionally shouted to the heavens by theoretical physicists and, maybe now, by arthouse auteurs who’ve finally got a dream project up and running. Cinephiles and festival hounds can also holler a collective “Eureka!” with the full confirmation of Lisandro Alonso’s next film, his sixth feature overall after breaking out with La Libertad at Cannes back in 2001. Told in four distinct sections, Eureka, which has recently begun shooting in Almería, Spain, will examine the indigenous peoples of the Americas and how they’ve inhabited their specific environments across the centuries. Fiorella Moretti and Hédi Zardi, of France’s Luxbox, are the lead producers, with Germany’s Komplizen Film and Portugal’s Rosa Filmes serving as their fellow European co-producers. 4L and Pina Films produce for Argentina and Mexico, respectively, with Luxbox also handling international sales.
France cracks down on Guadeloupe protests over Covid measures

French authorities have dispatched police reinforcements to the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe after a week of violent protests over coronavirus restrictions. Islanders are angry after Paris announced that health workers across all French territories must have Covid vaccinations. This sparked demonstrations that degenerated into the torching and looting of shops and pharmacies and clashes with police.
