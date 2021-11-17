ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Cuban to release debut novel, ‘The Ambulance Chaser’

By Rachel Stone
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Preston Hollow neighbor known for his billionaire last name as much as his addiction memoir releases a new book next month. Brian Cuban’s debut novel, The Ambulance Chaser, comes out Dec. 7 via Post Hill Press. Cuban is the younger brother of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. His...

