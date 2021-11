According to head coach Willie Green in pregame, Brandon Ingram will not suit up for the matchup against the Brooklyn Nets tonight. “Brandon went through a full shoot around today,” Green said. “He also did some work on the court, but he’s out tonight. He’s feeling better and better, feeling really good. It’s promising. We’ll see how he feels after 5-on-5 contact yesterday, shoot around and 3-on-3 today, see how his body responds.”

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO