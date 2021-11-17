ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks look to extend home win streak vs. Celtics

By FLM
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

The Atlanta Hawks will try to extend their streak of success at home against Eastern Conference teams Wednesday night when the Boston Celtics pay a visit. The Hawks won on back-to-back nights for the first time this season when they defeated Orlando 129-111 on Monday following Sunday's 20-point win over...

www.cbssports.com

