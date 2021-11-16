ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate Republicans pass new congressional map, House Republicans poised to follow

By Jim Gaines, , Staff Writer
Dayton Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio Senate Republicans passed a congressional district map Tuesday in a 24-7 party-line vote, and House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, signaled that he plans to do the same Thursday — likely setting the boundaries of Ohio’s 15 U.S. House districts for the next four years. Legislators finished new state...

Dayton Daily News

DeWine signs bill establishing new congressional map

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill Saturday establishing a new congressional map for the state. “When compared to the other proposals offered from House and Senate caucuses, both Republican and Democrat, the map in SB 258 makes the most progress to produce a fair, compact, and competitive map. The SB 258 map has fewer county splits and city splits than these recent proposals and the current congressional map,” DeWine said following the signing. “The SB 258 map keeps Lucas and Stark counties, as well as the Mahoning Valley, whole within single congressional districts for the first time in decades, and also keeps the cities of Akron, Canton, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dayton, and Toledo all whole within the same congressional map for the first time since the 1840s. With seven competitive congressional districts in the SB 258 map, this map significantly increases the number of competitive districts versus the current map.”
COLUMBUS, OH
The Independent

Why gerrymandered congressional maps give Republicans a baked-in advantage to regain control

Republicans are set to take at least five seats in 2022 thanks to redistricting, with maps that are more gerrymandered than ever since the passage of the 1965 Voting Rights act. Districts are being redrawn this year following the 2020 census and the congressional maps that will be used in next year’s midterm elections are starting to see the light of day. A quarter of the maps have been revealed and state lawmakers are working more aggressively than ever before to give their party an edge. Gerrymandering is performed by both Republicans and Democrats, but the GOP is considered...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Marietta Daily Journal

Georgia House passes new Senate legislative district map

(The Center Square) – The Georgia House approved a new Senate legislative district map Monday despite accusations of gerrymandering. The map, which outlines the state Senate district boundaries for the next decade, now heads to Gov. Brian Kemp. The Senate approved the proposal, 34-21, on Tuesday. It cleared the House, 96-70, on Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Albany Herald

Georgia lawmakers pass Republican-backed House redistricting map

ATLANTA — The Republican-led Georgia House of Representatives has adopted new boundaries for the state’s 180 House districts. After nearly two hours of debate, the House approved a map proposed by GOP leadership 99-79, voting mostly along party lines. The General Assembly redraws Georgia’s legislative and congressional district lines each...
GEORGIA STATE
Derrick

Republicans pass Georgia House map forecast to keep GOP edge

ATLANTA (AP) — One of the longest-serving members of the Georgia House said it best on Wednesday: “Reapportionment is not about kindness or mercy.”. Republicans pushed their proposed new map for the state's 180 House districts past Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver of Decatur and other minority Democrats on a 99-79 vote, with only two Republicans dissenting.
ATLANTA, GA
northwestgeorgianews.com

Senate passes new maps; Committee approves House maps

ATLANTA - Georgia’s redistricting process took a major step forward Tuesday, Nov. 9, as the Republican-controlled state Senate adopted a new map that redrew that chamber’s legislative lines for the next decade. Shortly before Tuesday’s 34-21 Senate vote, which occurred along party lines the Georgia House Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment...
ATLANTA, GA
KIFI Local News 8

House Republican to run for Senate in reconfigured district

A first-term Republican representative says he’ll run for a seat in the Senate following redistricting that left him as the only elected official from either chamber in a reconfigured legislative district in southwestern Idaho. The post House Republican to run for Senate in reconfigured district appeared first on Local News 8.
BOISE, ID
The Independent

Two Democratic senators oppose Powell as Fed chair

Two Democratic senators said Friday that they oppose the reappointment of Jerome Powell to a second term as chair of the Federal Reserve, saying Powell has been insufficiently committed to fighting climate change, an issue that the world's central banks are increasingly confronting.Their opposition comes as President Joe Biden is expected to announce within days whom he will choose for the nation's most powerful economic position. Many Fed watchers expect Powell to be offered a second term, though Lael Brainard, a member of the Fed’s Board of Governors, has emerged as a leading alternative.“President Biden must appoint a Fed...
