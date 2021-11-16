ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Metallica Rolls Out Ongoing ‘Black Box’ Archival Project

By Music News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetallica fans are in luck with the announcement of the band's just-announced ongoing archival project, named “The Metallica Black Box,” which will house “an array of artifacts, memorabilia, and rare vault content from throughout their career.”. Rolling Stone reported the website https://metallicablackbox.com/collections/video-audio has already launched with The Black Album...

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SLAYER's KERRY KING On METALLICA's 'Black Album': 'I Never Hated It The Way A Lot Of People Did'

SLAYER guitarist Kerry King spoke to Metal Hammer magazine about METALLICA's 40th anniversary and the relationship between the two bands, having emerged from the same early 1980s underground heavy metal scene in Southern California. Asked what his reaction was to METALLICA's 1991 self-titled album, also known as The Black Album, King said: "I may not have been super-stoked on it, but I never hated it the way a lot of people did. To this day, I like that record a lot. I think it's METALLICA but I don't think it's thrash METALLICA. You can hear where all the influences come from, from all of their older stuff. They just super-slowed it down and made it super-heavy; they made it super-catchy. That record probably sold more than all of my records combined. [Laughs] There was so much grief over that when it came out. And to be honest with you, everything that came out after that for a long time, that's what I have a problem with. But The Black Album? It's still heavy. It's got some fast stuff on it."
Metallica to Reveal Memorabilia + More Via ‘Metallica Black Box’

Metallica's history is quite extensive, as we've seen through the band's dedication to sharing past live audio archives. But the group is now ready for even more sharing, announcing the launch of The Metallica Black Box, a portal that will serve to showcase the band's many keepsakes, photographs, articles of clothing, sketches and various other memorabilia and collectibles.
Metallica Launching Massive, Career-Spanning ‘Black Box’ Portal

Metallica are giving fans a deep, deep dive on their history with a new career-spanning portal, The Metallica Black Box, that the band said will feature “memorabilia, photographs, sketches, clothing and footage straight from our personal collections, hoarded over the last 40 years.”. In a statement on the Black Box...
Metallica Unveil ‘Black Box’ of Rarities and Virtual Events

Metallica have unveiled the Black Box, a hulking collection of physical keepsakes and virtual goodies pulled from the band members' personal archives. "When you’ve been around for 40 years, you manage to collect a few things!" the band said in a statement. "Along the way, the four of us have hung on to many keepsakes, photographs, articles of clothing, sketches and so much more, stashing these items away in attics, garages and storage spaces. But no more, as we’re excited to launch the Metallica Black Box!"
Metallica Announce Mysterious ‘Black Box’ Time Capsule Vault

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Musicians James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo of Metallica take a bow onstage at CBS RADIO's third annual "The Night Before" at AT&T Park on February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for CBS) Metallica...
Jason Newsted – Lars Ulrich Is the Unsung Hero of Metallica’s ‘Black Album’

Comedian and metalhead Bill Burr recently welcomed former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted onto the Thursday Afternoon Monday Morning Podcast (heard below) for a talk about the 30th anniversary of the Black Album. While speaking about the making of the classic record, Newsted gave extra credit to Lars Ulrich, who the bassist sees as an unsung hero of the album.
Aerosmith Drops First Track From 1971 Archival RSD Release

Aerosmith has posted rehearsal audio to “Movin' Out” — one of the band's earliest recordings from 1971. The tune, along with seven other tracks, will finally see release on Record Store Day — November 26th. The new set, titled 1971: The Road Starts Hear, features the pre-fame version of the group in its Boston rehearsal space tackling eight tunes — including early takes of their signature classics “Dream On” and “Mama Kin.”
Review: Louder Than Life returns with double Metallica; Black Album backwards

Louder Than Life returned louder than ever this past September 23rd-26th, at the Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Usually part of the Trifesta, a three-festival month created by Danny Wimmer, this year Louder Than Life was all on its own. Chosen to carry the torch for 2021, Louder Than Life had record setting attendance with over 160,000 over four days of live music.
Genesis Back On The Road In North America

Genesis is back on tour, playing its first North American dates since 2007, with the shows destined to be the band's final shows on the continent. The group's “The Last Domino?” tour features bandmembers Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks, and a hobbled and sedentary Phil Collins. The touring ensemble is rounded...
The Invisible Band at 20: Travis on the album that almost finished them

When they think back two decades to the album that made them one of the biggest British bands in the world, half of Travis have separate but equally ticklish recollections of their “Peak Travis” moments. For guitarist and singer Fran Healy it might be getting A-lister urine on his feet at the “obligatory” Los Angeles party in 2000.“It was in celebration of Alanis Morissette at some place in the Hollywood Hills and it was like a moving Madame Tussaud’s of celebrity,” remembers the Scottish four piece’s frontman. “My overriding memory is being absolutely desperate for a pee and there was...
Music in the Black Box

Steve and Marcus Eaton performed together and separately in the sold-out Black Box Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center this past Saturday night. I am a biased critic, but I would argue it was a memorable evening in the intimate theater. Steve Eaton is a well-known Idaho singer songwriter...
Pearl Jam’s Postponed North America Tour Is Rescheduled For 2022

Pearl Jam has locked-in new replacement dates for the 2020 North America tour that was scrapped due to the pandemic. New shows are booked from May 2022, with more dates to firm up early in the new year, the legendary rock band announced on social media. In a social post,...
‘Led Zeppelin IV': The Story Behind Every Song

Led Zeppelin’s untitled fourth album - colloquially known as Led Zeppelin IV - launched the band to the upper stratosphere of rock acts. Everything that made Led Zeppelin one of the greatest groups in history was assembled within the LP’s eight tracks. Heavy metal, folk, classic rock ‘n’ roll and blues - all of the band’s various genres of choice were melded into the songs. Coupled with deeper experimentation in terms of structure and recording technique, the material offered an unprecedented dynamic in music at the time.
Graham Nash Prepping Double Live Album, Two New Studio Sets

Graham Nash remains one of the hardest working men in rock. Nash, who published his latest photo book, A Life In Focus, yesterday (November 16th), spoke to Ultimate Classic Rock and revealed he's got a total of three new albums in the works. Nash explained, “A couple years ago, I...
Jerry Cantrell Of Alice In Chains Announces ‘An Evening With Jerry Cantrell’

Alice In Chains co-founder Jerry Cantrell recorded a digital event called An Evening With Jerry Cantrell last night (November 18th). The stream was an intimate performance that was recorded live from Los Angeles. The sold out performance included a six song set, storytelling, and a Q&A hosted by actor/comedian, Jeff Garlin. The stream will be a ticketed event on Wednesday, December 1st, 2021 at 6:00 PM PT/ 9:00 PM ET.
Silk Sonic Hosting Their Own Radio Series On Apple Music

Silk Sonic is hosting their own show on Apple Music. The radio series takes on the name of their new album, An Evening With Silk Sonic. The format ranges from R&B, hip-hop, funk, disco, to everything in between. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will be playing music from some of their favorite artists such as The Jackson 5, Con Funk Shun, and The Isley Brothers. The show also features surprise guests.
