ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Wes Borland To Launch His First-Ever NFTs This Month

By Music News
wfav951.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWes Borland is set to launch his first ever NFTs on November 28th through the S!NG ecosystem. According to the PRP.com, nine unique contributions from Borland will be made available in the first drop, which will...

wfav951.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfav951.com

Steve From Blues Clues Made His First-Ever TikTok

A few months ago, Steve Burns from Blue's Clues surprised everyone with a moving video about how he never forgot his viewers when he went away to college and reminded them how far they’ve come. The video was in celebration of Blue's Clues' 25th anniversary and millennials were definitely overjoyed to see their familiar old pal.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Las Vegas Weekly

Sitting down with Sting to discuss his first-ever Vegas residency

It took less than a full song for us to realize this is the Vegas residency show we’ve been craving. Nothing against Usher or Bruno or Gaga, but Sting has the stuff. He’s the perfect artist with the ideal performance style and body of work for the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. That’s why opening night of My Songs on October 29 felt so comfortable and familiar, from the moment he strolled onstage in a yellow suit with an acoustic guitar to play “Roxanne.” The next day, we returned to Caesars Palace to speak with Sting about the show and his upcoming album, The Bridge (out November 19), written and recorded during the pandemic, in one of the resort’s majestic villas. It was his last interview of the day. He’d been out on the patio recording for TV but came inside for our chat, first sitting at a piano to dabble a bit before settling on a sofa. Our first impression was the same as during his exuberant performance the night before: There’s no way this guy is 70 years old.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Borland
southernillinoisnow.com

My Kinda Trouble: Elvie Shane plans his first-ever headlining tour for 2022

Elvie Shane’s star continues to rise, as the “My Boy” hitmaker has shared plans to hit the road next year. His first-ever headlining trek, the My Kinda Trouble Tour, will launch February 17 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Extending through late April, the run will take Elvie to cities like Chicago, Nashville...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wfav951.com

Silk Sonic Hosting Their Own Radio Series On Apple Music

Silk Sonic is hosting their own show on Apple Music. The radio series takes on the name of their new album, An Evening With Silk Sonic. The format ranges from R&B, hip-hop, funk, disco, to everything in between. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will be playing music from some of their favorite artists such as The Jackson 5, Con Funk Shun, and The Isley Brothers. The show also features surprise guests.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prp Com#Nfts#Currency Com
The Hollywood Reporter

Jay Black, Lead Singer of Rock Group Jay and the Americans, Dies at 82

Jay Black, lead singer of rock group Jay and the Americans, has died from complications due to pneumonia, his family announced on Saturday. He was 82. Born in Brooklyn and originally named David Blatt, Black changed his name upon joining Jay and the Americans, in which he replaced Jay Traynor. The band’s albums include Come a Little Bit Closer and Sands of Time. Among the group’s 21 charting hits were “Only In America,” “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “Cara Mia,” “This Magic Moment,” and “Walkin’ In The Rain.” Fans would call Black “The Voice” because of his impressive vocal range. The band, which...
CELEBRITIES
soundslikenashville.com

For Walker Hayes, the Success of “Fancy Like” is a Family Affair: “It’s the Best”

Walker Hayes is the first to admit he can’t quite process the overwhelming success he’s achieved with his hit, “Fancy Like.” But he’s following the wise advice he received that gave him an eye-opening perspective. “Just live in the moment, live day to day,’” he recalls to Sounds Like Nashville. “That relieved me of some pressure. I felt like we weren’t soaking it up because you start thinking ‘what am I going to do next?’ How do I keep all that we’ve gained, and still gaining, in these months?’”
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
countryliving.com

Carrie Underwood Fans Go Wild After the Country Singer Shares New Behind-the-Scene Photo

Carrie Underwood has fans counting down the days to December 1. No, not because we're just days away from Christmas, but because she'll be taking Las Vegas by storm. Earlier this year, the Cowboy Casanova singer announced that she will be starting a Vegas residency called REFLECTION at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. They say what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but the star gave fans a little sneak peek into the behind the scenes of what's in store. She captioned her teaser with "One month ‘til VEGAS !!! Who’s ready?"
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Peter Aykroyd, ‘SNL’ Cast Member and Dan Aykroyd’s Brother, Dies at 66

Peter Aykroyd, a comedian, writer and actor best known for his time on “Saturday Night Live,” has passed away at the age of 66. Aykroyd was the younger brother of Dan Aykroyd and was a member of the Second City comedy troupe in Toronto before joining “SNL” in 1979, during the show’s fifth season. Aykroyd served as a writer and cast member for that one season of the NBC sketch series, and also appeared in the films “Coneheads” and “Spies Like Us,” among others. He co-wrote the 1991 film “Nothing but Trouble” with his brother Dan, who directed the comedy that became a deep-cut cult favorite.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli Is Missing Eddie Van Halen As Son Celebrates Milestone

Actress and Food TV personality Valerie Bertinelli shares a close bond with her son, Wolfgang Van Halen. As discussed in Good Housekeeping, Bertinelli admits food helped the two connect with each other when Wolfie was a kid, and mom said she knew she could get her son interested in food by making sure that he was actively involved in the process. As the star recalled, "He would just sit in the kitchen with me and watch me do everything ... he would get really interested, and I would sneak him a bit of tofu or whatever it may be that we were cooking with that day."
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Machine Gun Kelly Poses With Daughter Casie on the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet

Father-daughter date night! Machine Gun Kelly brought his daughter, Casie, to the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 21. The 31-year-old artist posed with his 12-year-old child outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles before the awards began. Kelly (born Colson Baker) and Casie each wore black ensembles and playfully interlocked their pinky fingers while smiling for the camera.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy