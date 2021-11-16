Senate Republicans pass new congressional map, House Republicans poised to follow

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill Saturday establishing a new congressional map for the state. “When compared to the other proposals offered from House and Senate caucuses, both Republican and Democrat, the map in SB 258 makes the most progress to produce a fair, compact, and competitive map. The SB 258 map has fewer county splits and city splits than these recent proposals and the current congressional map,” DeWine said following the signing. “The SB 258 map keeps Lucas and Stark counties, as well as the Mahoning Valley, whole within single congressional districts for the first time in decades, and also keeps the cities of Akron, Canton, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dayton, and Toledo all whole within the same congressional map for the first time since the 1840s. With seven competitive congressional districts in the SB 258 map, this map significantly increases the number of competitive districts versus the current map.”

CLARK COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO