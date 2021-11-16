ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

George Clooney talks about what it’s like to be a dad to two children at 60

By Kim Lee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor us, George Clooney never gets oldindeed, it gets better and better with each passing year, a bit like wine in barrels. The first to be aware of the time that passes, however, is the actor himself who, during the podcast host WTF with Marc Maron he told the conductor the...

arcamax.com

George Clooney's "biggest problem" is his daughter

George Clooney's "biggest problem" is his daughter Ella. The 'Tender Bar' filmmaker admitted his four-year-old son Alexander is "easy" to please and keep entertained, but there are always dramas with the youngster's twin sister that require his and wife Amal's full attention. Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper columnist Baz...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Marc Maron
Person
George Clooney
imdb.com

George Clooney Talking About Life With Amal and Their Kids Will Make You Love Him Even More

George Clooney has found domestic bliss. The 60-year-old actor opened about his marriage with his wife of seven years, Amal Clooney, and their 4-year-old twins Alexander and Ella during the Nov. 15 episode of the Wtf With Marc Maron podcast, sharing that he "couldn't be happier" with life at home. Although he was once Hollywood's most notorious bachelor, George's entire perspective—including his thoughts on fatherhood—shifted when he met Amal, 43. Describing Amal as "the most extraordinary, smart, brilliant, beautiful woman I've ever met," George said the initial spark he felt for the human rights attorney "was nothing I've ever experienced before, by...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wonderwall.com

George Clooney urges press not to run photos of his kids, more news

George Clooney asks press not to publish pics of his kids out of concern for their safety. George Clooney has joined a growing list of celebs who've asked — or in some cases, urged — the press not to publish photos of their children. The Oscar winner shares 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with his wife, Amal Clooney. And as he explained in an open letter published this week, Amal's work as an international human rights attorney raises the stakes in terms of the family's safety. In a note addressed to "the Daily Mail and other publications," George writes: "Having just seen photos of Billie Lourd's 1 year-old baby in your publication, and the fact that you subsequently took those pictures down, we would request that you refrain from putting our children's faces in your publication," according to Deadline. "As a public figure, I accept the oftentimes intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my job. Our children have made no such commitment. The nature of my wife's work has her confronting and putting on trial terrorist groups and we take as much precaution as we can to keep our family safe. We cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on their cover," George continues. "We have never sold a picture of our kids, we are not on social media and never post pictures because to do so would put their lives in jeopardy. Not paranoid jeopardy but real-world issues, with real-world consequences," the actor adds. "We hope that you would agree that the need to sell advertisement isn't greater than the need to keep innocent children from being targeted." Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and Gigi Hadid and her now ex-partner, Zayn Malik, have made similar requests regarding photos of their kids this past year.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

George Clooney makes public plea asking media to stop publishing pics of his kids

George Clooney has issued a call for the U.K. tabloid the Daily Mail and other outlets to stop publishing pictures of celebrities' children, calling it a matter of safety. Clooney issued "an open letter to the Daily Mail and other publications" on Thursday after asserting that he saw pictures of the 1-year-old son of actor Billie Lourd on the website of Daily Mail. Lourd's son Kingston is the grandson of the late actor Carrie Fisher and CAA managing director Bryan Lourd. He is the great-grandson of movie legend Debbie Reynolds and singer-actor Eddie Fisher.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

George Clooney Calls on Daily Mail to Stop Publishing Photos of Celebrities’ Children

In an open letter made public Tuesday, actor George Clooney called on the British tabloid The Daily Mail to stop publishing photos of the young children of celebrities. In the letter, Clooney wrote that he was inspired to speak out by a recent Daily Mail story about actress Billie Lourd and her baby. According to Clooney, the Daily Mail published a photo of Lourd’s baby, and then removed it. TheWrap was unable to identify the specific article — the most recent Daily Mail article about Lourd used photos the actress posted to her Instagram, including one that did not show the child’s face.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

George Clooney Gets Candid About Media Sharing Photos Of His Kids After He Saw Billie Lourd Deal With The Same Thing

One of the most basic, primal instincts of a parent is to protect their kids and, in today's society, technology like the Internet and social media add a lot more layers and complications to that basic need to protect. Celebrity parents have it the hardest, as they have to contend with protecting their kids from the press. George Clooney, who has 4-year-old twins with wife Amal, recently got candid about the media sharing snapshots of his children shortly after photos of Billie Lourd’s 1-year-old were published.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thechronicle-news.com

George Clooney: I never planned to get married

George Clooney never planned to get married or have kids. The 60-year-old actor has four-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with his wife Amal - and the Hollywood star admits that the barrister has totally transformed his outlook on life.
CELEBRITIES
The Dad

George Clooney Writes Open Letter To Get Photographers To Stop Harassing Kids

Stop putting pictures of celebrities’ children in tabloids. That’s the public plea George Clooney is making on behalf of ALL public figures, as he’s had enough of paparazzi stalking famous people’s children. The latest to set him off was photos of Billie Lourd’s one-year-old in The Daily Mail. Clooney’s open letter is a call to the entire industry to change their ways to help keep kids safe.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

George Clooney brands Rust shooting 'insane'

George Clooney has branded the fatal shooting on 'Rust' "insane". Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed last month and director Joel Souza injured when lead star Alec Baldwin shot a prop gun during a rehearsal on the set of the Western, and the 60-year-old actor-and-director has suggested a lack of experience behind the scenes played a part in the tragedy.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

George Clooney Says He Knew Amal Would Change His Life Forever When They First Met

It's hard to think of a couple more well suited and more aspirational than George and Amal Clooney—and these two sure like to prove it to us. When they met, George Clooney was very content as the world's most famous bachelor. "Listen, I didn't want to get married," he said in a recent interview with podcast host Marc Maron (via People). "I didn't want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life and I just fell madly in love. Then I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

