George Clooney talks about what it’s like to be a dad to two children at 60

George Clooney asks press not to publish pics of his kids out of concern for their safety. George Clooney has joined a growing list of celebs who've asked — or in some cases, urged — the press not to publish photos of their children. The Oscar winner shares 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with his wife, Amal Clooney. And as he explained in an open letter published this week, Amal's work as an international human rights attorney raises the stakes in terms of the family's safety. In a note addressed to "the Daily Mail and other publications," George writes: "Having just seen photos of Billie Lourd's 1 year-old baby in your publication, and the fact that you subsequently took those pictures down, we would request that you refrain from putting our children's faces in your publication," according to Deadline. "As a public figure, I accept the oftentimes intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my job. Our children have made no such commitment. The nature of my wife's work has her confronting and putting on trial terrorist groups and we take as much precaution as we can to keep our family safe. We cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on their cover," George continues. "We have never sold a picture of our kids, we are not on social media and never post pictures because to do so would put their lives in jeopardy. Not paranoid jeopardy but real-world issues, with real-world consequences," the actor adds. "We hope that you would agree that the need to sell advertisement isn't greater than the need to keep innocent children from being targeted." Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and Gigi Hadid and her now ex-partner, Zayn Malik, have made similar requests regarding photos of their kids this past year.

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO