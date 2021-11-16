ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNC chair’s challenging bid to avert midterm defeat

By Steve Peoples The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s not particularly close to the White House. He’s never won statewide office or a seat in Congress. And just last year, he lost a high-profile Senate race by double digits. But if you ask him, Jaime Harrison will tell you he is uniquely prepared to lead a Democratic...

