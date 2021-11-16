Autoliv (ALV) updates targets and announces new stock repurchase program

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) ("Tronox" or the "Company"), the world's leading integrated manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigment, today announced that the Company has updated its capital allocation policy following the anticipated achievement of its previously announced $2.5 billion gross debt target in the first quarter of 2022. Tronox's Board of Directors (the "Board") has authorized the repurchase of up to $300 million of the Company's ordinary shares through February 2024. The Board also announced its intention to increase the annual dividend to $0.50 per share beginning with the first quarterly dividend in 2022. As part of its capital allocation policy, Tronox expects to continue to invest in the business through cost reduction, as well as growth- and vertical integration-related capital expenditures including projects such as newTRON and Atlas Campaspe. Tronox intends to allocate remaining free cash flow after capital expenditures, share repurchases and dividend payments towards continued reductions in its debt. The updates announced today are consistent with the Company's long-term capital allocation priorities.

