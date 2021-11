ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the holiday season upon us, it also means it’s the season for scammers. Experts say if a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. The federal bureau of investigation says thousands of people every year become the victim of a scam around the holiday season. The two biggest scams are non-delivery and non-payment crimes. These two scams cost people more than $265 million according to a report last year from the Internet Crime Complaint Center.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO