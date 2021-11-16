Purdue basketball moves up one slot to No. 6, hosts Wright State tonight

Following Purdue's 92-67 win over Indiana State, senior forward Trevion Williams high fives fans. David Hickey | Senior Photographer

The Purdue men’s basketball team moved up one spot to No. 6 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday.

Other Big Ten teams among the Top 25 include: No. 4 Michigan, No. 10 Illinois, No. 19 Ohio State and No. 20 Maryland. Indiana, Michigan State, Iowa and Rutgers received votes, but not enough to qualify them for the Top 25.

The Boilermakers (2-0) host Wright State (1-1) at 7 tonight. Wright State opened the season by beating Lake Erie, 86-53, then lost at Marshall, 96-88.

The Raiders, located in Fairborn, Ohio, have three players averaging in double figures this season. They are led by 6-9 junior forward Grant Basile who scored 13 and 37 in the two games thus far. Against Marshall on Nov. 12, he was 12 of 21 from the field – including 1 of 4 from 3-point range, and was 12 of 14 from the line. Basile also leads the team in rebounding, averaging 9.0 per game.

Second in scoring is 6-6 junior guard Tanner Holden who averages 22.0 per game followed by 6-6 junior guard Tim Finke who scores at 12.0 per game.

Wright State was 18-6 last season, losing to Milwaukee in the quarterfinal game of the Horizon League post-season tournament.