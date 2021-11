Luke Combs is 2021's CMA Awards Entertainer of the Year. His first win concluded the 2021 CMA Awards, which took place in Nashville on Wednesday night (Nov. 10). He was shocked to hear Alan Jackson call out his name as the last and biggest winner of the night. Seated, he buckled over and then stood up to hug his wife on his way to the stage. There, he gave the country legend a big hug.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO