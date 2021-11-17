ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Inflation Overshoots to 10-Year High

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest monthly CPI (consumer price index) data for the UK was released early on the morning of 17th November. The data showed that inflation had risen at a rate of 4.2% over the past year, exceeding the increase of 3.9% which had been expected by analyst consensus. This...

Ryanair to delist from London Stock Exchange next month over Brexit

Ryanair has confirmed plans to remove itself from the London Stock Exchange due to high costs and the low number of trades being made.The airline said it will just be listed on the Euronext Dublin exchange, with the final day of trading set to be on December 17. It currently has dual-listed status.Ryanair said: “As indicated at our interim results, and following subsequent shareholder engagement, Ryanair has decided to request the cancellation of London listing as the volume of trading of the shares on the London Stock Exchange does not justify the costs related to such listing and admission to...
GBP USD Rises to One Week High on UK Inflation Data

The pound jumped to within touching distance of the 1.35 resistance level against the dollar on Wednesday – a one week high – after data showed British inflation hit a 10-year high in October, bolstering expectations of a rate hike as soon as next month. Consumer prices increased by 4.2%...
GBP/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Flag Signals Possible Pullback

Set a sell-stop at 1.3450 and a take-profit at 1.3350 (last week’s low). Add a stop-loss at 1.3550. Set a buy-stop at 1.3490 and a take-profit at 1.3550. Add a stop-loss at 1.3400. The GBP/USD pair tilted upwards on Wednesday and early Thursday as the market reflected on the overall...
British inflation hits 10-year high, bolstering rate hike bets

LONDON (Reuters) -British inflation surged to a 10-year high last month as household energy bills rocketed, according to data on Wednesday that will bolster expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates next month. Consumer prices rose by 4.2% in annual terms in October, leaping from a 3.1%...
Surging energy and fuel costs push UK inflation to near-decade high

UK inflation has jumped to a near-decade high as soaring energy and fuel prices pushed up the cost of living, according to official figures. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose sharply from 3.1% in September to 4.2% last month – the highest level since December 2011 and a bigger-than-expected jump.
Inflation: UK prices soar at fastest rate for almost ten years

The cost of living surged by 4.2% in the 12 months to October, the highest rate in almost 10 years. It is mainly due to higher fuel and energy prices but the cost of second-hand cars and eating out also rose, the Office for National Statistics said. Inflation is up...
Forex Today: Euro Plunges, US Dollar Higher

The EUR/USD continued its bearish breakdown to long-term lows yesterday, trading as low as $1.1263 after spiking down during the Asian session, a 16-month low price. This move is driven by enhanced euro weakness after Cristine Lagarde the ECB President ruled out an ECB rate hike in 2022. It is likely that the price will fall further over the coming days, presenting an opportunity for trend traders.
GBP/USD Forex Signal: Pound Strong Ahead of Inflation Data

Last Wednesday’s GBP/USD signal was not triggered as the bullish set up from the pin bar bounce t the support level identified at $1.3523 did not complete before the London session ended. Today’s GBP/USD Signals. Risk 0.75%. Trades may only be entered before 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Strong Bearish Stability

The EUR/USD's attempts to correct upwards are still very weak, as the US dollar's gains are still helped by the imminent raising of US interest rates. Those expectations increased amid a torrent of important US economic data results that support this. The bearish collapse of the EUR/USD currency pair reached the support level of 1.1263, the lowest in 16 months, before settling around the 1.1320 level as of this writing. The euro is trading relatively flat after the latest crash as the Eurozone economy continues to show weak growth. Despite being one of the best currencies in advanced economies in 2021, its path toward the end of the year is unclear due to the lackluster economy in the post-pandemic world.
Forex Today: EUR/USD Drops to 1-Year Low

The EUR/USD continued its bearish breakdown to long-term lows yesterday, trading as low as $1.1359 which is the lowest price seen for more than 1 year. It is likely that the price will fall further over the coming days, presenting an opportunity for trend traders. The RBA meeting minutes show...
Exxon, U.S. Bank: Stocks To Watch As Inflation Surges To 30-Year Highs

The inflation rate in the U.S. continues to surge, with the consumer price index published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics last week rising by 6.2% in October compared to a year ago. This marks the fastest annual increase in over 30 years and a surge from levels of 5.4% in September. There are a couple of factors driving rising inflation, including higher energy and food prices, strong demand and supply chain issues following the Covid-19 opening, and a severe shortage of workers, which is driving wages higher. The core CPI, which excludes energy and food, also jumped 4.6% on a year-on-year basis, marking the highest levels since August 1991. With inflation rates actually trending higher in recent months, there are concerns that inflation may not be transitory as previously expected.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Attempts to Recover

The British pound has once again defied the strength of the US dollar. This is again related to expectations of imminent tightening of the Bank of England's policy, despite the setback it suffered from its last announcement. Upcoming data this week will be important for those expectations. The strength of the dollar pushed the GBP/USD to retreat to the 1.3352 support level at the end of last week's trading, and attempts to recover moved the pair towards the 1.3450 resistance level before settling around the 1.3425 level as of this writing. The Bank of England is hinting at the December meeting as an opportunity to move its policy toward tightening to counter hyperinflation, which explains the recent steadfastness of the pound. Some analysts have noted technical indications that this corrective movement may extend further over the coming days. The testimony of policy makers in England (BoE) in Parliament as well as employment figures, inflation and retail sales are important to investor sentiment.
EUR/USD Forex Signal: No End In Sight for Euro Sell-Off

Sell the EUR/USD and set a take-profit at 1.1300. Add a stop-loss at 1.1500. Set a buy-stop at 1.1532 and a take-profit at 1.1600. Add a stop-loss at 1.1450. The EUR/USD pair crashed to the lowest level since July 2020 ahead of the latest EU GDP data and US retail sales numbers. It is trading at 1.1415, which is about 7.60% below the highest level this year. The pair has dropped by more than 2% this month.
Top economists see no prolonged high inflation, no rate hike next year

Despite appearances - especially in the United States - the era of high inflation isn't set for a comeback in the view of Australia's leading economists, and most see no need for the Reserve Bank to lift interest rates next year. In the US, figures released last week showed the...
FTSE 100 Forecast: Index Forms Piercing Pattern

The FTSE 100 initially gapped higher to kick off the trading session on Friday, but then turned around immediately to crash into the lower part of the previous candlestick, forming what is known as a “piercing pattern.” This is technically a negative sign, but I do not think this means anything other than a short-term pullback on the horizon. The GDP numbers in the United Kingdom were much lower than anticipated, so that does no favors for the market other than the fact that some people have bought stocks due to the idea of the Bank of England continuing to be extraordinarily loose with monetary policy.
