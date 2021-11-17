In theaters: The Last Duel

20th Century Studios has just announced its Digital and 4K/Blu-ray release dates for The Last Duel, following its theater exclusive release this October. The historical epic, directed by Ridley Scott, tells the true story of the last sanctioned duel in France and features a star-studded cast. The film, which takes place in 14th-century France, stars Jodie Comer as Marguerite de Carrouges, wife of the knight Sir Jean de Carrouges, played by Matt Damon, who accuses Jacques Le Gris, played by Adam Driver, of assault, leading the two men, formerly friends, to fight to the death. Ben Affleck also stars in a supporting role as count Pierre d'Alençon.
