In theaters: The Last Duel

By Cody Phelps
usueasterneagle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDecides who is in the right. the characters perception of the incident. determine who is telling the truth. and De Carrouges is left to fend for himself. to lay with him is simply playful behavior. Eventually he’s accused and denies it. He. goes to Paris to prepare for the...

usueasterneagle.com

Variety

Jodie Comer on Closing the Chapter on Villanelle, Owning Her Place on ‘Last Duel’ and Making Her West End Debut

In 2022, Jodie Comer will say goodbye to the TV role that made her a household name — Villanelle in BBC America’s “Killing Eve” — and forge ahead with a promising film career and theater debut. As she receives Variety and the Edinburgh TV Festival’s 2021 Outstanding Achievement Award, the Liverpool-born actor says she’s parking her insecurities about moving from TV to film, and looking ahead to a West End debut she never thought would happen. While most British actors start out in theater before graduating to the screen sector, Comer’s done it in reverse — though it wasn’t for lack of...
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

The Last Duel Comes to 4K Ultra HD Next Month

Ridley Scott’s latest film arrives in physical format in time for the holidays, as 20th Century announces the home release details for The Last Duel. If you missed out on The Last Duel when it hit theaters last month, you’ll soon get the chance to check it out for yourself from home. Disney/20th Century Studios have announced Ridley Scott’s latest film will arrive digitally on November 30th, with the physical 4K UHD/Blu-Ray launching on December 14th.
MOVIES
No Film School

Ridley Scott and Jodie Comer Discuss What Went into Making 'The Last Duel'

Legend Ridley Scott is showing no signs of slowing down at an impressive age of 83, and his latest film The Last Duel proves just that. Director Ridley Scott and actress Jodie Comer recently talked with film critic Simon Mayo and elaborated on the journey that was making this epic film.
MOVIES
/Film

Ridley Scott's Great, Underseen The Last Duel Heads To Digital This Month, 4K Blu-Ray In December

"The Last Duel" was a big box office disappointment, and I will forever be salty about that. I get it: there's still a pandemic going on, and the film's subject matter might have immediately turned off some potential viewers. But Ridley Scott's "The Last Duel" is one of the year's best films, and one of the best things Scott has done in years (and I say that as a fan of "Alien: Covenant"). While "The Last Duel" underperformed in theaters, perhaps it'll finally find a bigger audience on home video. The historical epic, which stars Matt Damon, Adam Driver, and Jodie Comer, has a home release in sight: it'll hit digital this month before arriving on 4K Blu-ray and DVD in December. I hope so, at least, because I was mightily impressed with the film when I saw it. I was particularly impressed with the clever screenplay, which presents its main story from three distinct perspectives. And I was even more impressed with a scene-stealing turn from Ben Affleck, who plays a count who just wants to get drunk and have orgies all day.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Last Duel' Gets 4K and Blu-ray Release Date in Time for Christmas

20th Century Studios has just announced its Digital and 4K/Blu-ray release dates for The Last Duel, following its theater exclusive release this October. The historical epic, directed by Ridley Scott, tells the true story of the last sanctioned duel in France and features a star-studded cast. The film, which takes place in 14th-century France, stars Jodie Comer as Marguerite de Carrouges, wife of the knight Sir Jean de Carrouges, played by Matt Damon, who accuses Jacques Le Gris, played by Adam Driver, of assault, leading the two men, formerly friends, to fight to the death. Ben Affleck also stars in a supporting role as count Pierre d'Alençon.
MOVIES
huntnewsnu.com

Review: ‘The Last Duel’ is a war epic for the modern day

Ridley Scott’s newest film “The Last Duel” is a medieval epic tackling issues that remain extremely important today. The film is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Eric Jager. A true story, it takes place during the Hundred Years’ War in medieval France, focusing on the brutal exploitation of women for the benefit of men.
MOVIES
eriereader.com

For Love or Honor?: The Last Duel Modernizes the Historical Epic

Ridley Scott's first feature, The Duelists was a period piece following a decade-long rivalry. Now the octogenarian is returning to familiar territory with his newest film, The Last Duel — but in this one, he's less interested in the conflict itself than he is with the recording of the truth. Particularly, the truth as told from a woman in a world where political, social, and religious customs all work to obfuscate her words. The result gives us a complex, multi-faceted character study capped off with an exquisitely filmed and edited action sequence.
MOVIES
Deadline

Ridley Scott Won’t Let Age Or Pandemic Slow A Storytelling Appetite That Brought ‘House of Gucci’ & ‘The Last Duel;’ Napoleon & More ‘Gladiator’ Up Next

EXCLUSIVE: As his House of Gucci cast premiered the awards season entry in Europe in concert with the 100th anniversary celebration of the fashion brand, Ridley Scott stayed back in Los Angeles. Glimpsed through the limited lens of a Zoom call, Scott obviously lives well. But he’s quick to say that where he’d rather be is the getaway home in France where he suddenly finds himself at the center of a fledgling winemaking business that manufactured its first batch of reds and roses from grapes grown on his estate in Provence. He shares the place with wife Giannina Facio, a...
MOVIES
