ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Tips to relieve stress as the holidays near

By Katlyn Galieti
usueasterneagle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe right therapist for your needs. can help you to make some friends on campus. Sometimes, we just can’t make it to either. time, or schedules are too full for therapy. Distance yourself from the stress. Eat a wellbalanced. diet, exercise, get good sleep. But a. well-balanced diet may...

usueasterneagle.com

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Herald

Managing stress and expectations during the holiday season

With the COVID-19 vaccine now authorized for children under the age of 12, this holiday season might resemble more normalcy for families than last year. Families may feel more comfortable traveling to see loved ones, hosting celebrations and continuing festive traditions. However, the holidays, while joyous, may be a time...
CHICAGO, IL
Union Democrat

Cooling Stress Tips: Why listening skills can reduce stress

If you’d like to reduce stress in your life, you might reflect on this question: How well do you listen?. Listening intently saves a lot of time. It keeps you from repeating conversations and tracking down information you’ve already heard. “Being a good listener takes years,” insists a college professor...
MENTAL HEALTH
MyStateline.com

OSF Healthcare helps residents cope with holiday stress

With the common joy and excitement this time of year brings, experts are also emphasizing the amount of stress and anxiety that could come for many people as well. A study showed that 38% of people said their stress levels increases during the holidays.
MENTAL HEALTH
fox16.com

Stress-busting tips for Alzheimer’s caregivers

(Baptist Health) – When you want to take care of a loved one, it helps to take care of yourself. Staying healthy yourself is vital when caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease. It’s easy to lose sight of your own needs. But if you’re healthy, you’ll be better...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Reliever#Depression#Vitamin D
Ethan Hawley

A Simple Checklist for Battling Holiday Stress

A deadline at work that seems too short for anyone to meet, an astronomical bill that has arrived unexpectedly, a kids' tantrum that seems endless, and time that doesn't seem to stop. All are reasons, more than enough, to start feeling some stress as we barrel towards the holidays.
syr.edu

Psychology Professor Provides Tips To Navigate Holiday Season Stress

For many families, this holiday season will be the first that loved ones are gathering together again after a socially-distanced year apart. It will bring a sense of relief for many, but for others, a return of stress and anxiety that comes with large gatherings, travel and busy schedules. What...
SYRACUSE, NY
Longmont Daily Times-Call

The Relationship Coach: Hit pause to manage holiday stress

Holidays and stress go together like Sonny and Cher, French fries and ketchup, or Ben & Jerry. You can’t seem to have one without the other. I, for one, would like to set the intention this year to stress less and enjoy more. To slow down and truly experience the magical moments. We can get so busy trying to create a warm holiday experience, that we often forget to pause and actually have the experience.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Union Leader

'Money $ense': Holidays can bring financial stress

With the holidays right around the corner, many start to experience the financial stress of everything that goes with it. There is food to buy, gifts to purchase, and all the little things that go into making the holidays, holidays. Often, this means added debt once the season is over.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Meditation
Daily Californian

Networking tips for the holiday season

Although November is the time for Netflix specials and winter-themed coffee drinks, it also brings around the most intense time of year: internship season. After being at UC Berkeley for nearly two years, it’s evident that Berkeley takes this time of year very seriously. So, whether you have a networking event in the near future or are looking for where to start the process, here are some pieces of advice to help you network.
BERKELEY, CA
985thesportshub.com

5 Ways to Beat Holiday Stress Without Alcohol

‘Tis the season to be on the edge of losing it. (Fa la la la la, la la la la!) Of course, when things get stressful during the holidays, many are tempted to kick back with a drink or three. But what if you’re trying to be responsible and work...
FOOD & DRINKS
spring.org.uk

A Simple Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

COVID cases are declining nationwide, but the pandemic is far from over. New daily cases continue to hover around 70,000. It's important to remain vigilant about symptoms of the virus. Nearly all new COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
powerofpositivity.com

15 Behaviors That Reveal A Lonely Person

The whole world is your oyster, but what happens when you don’t have anyone to share in these experiences? You don’t go out much, and you socially isolate yourself because you’re lonely. A lonely person might struggle with, and the feeling of solitude is increasing in this country. This widespread...
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

​​Stop Doing This or You'll Get Alzheimer's, Say Experts

Two of the main risk factors for Alzheimer's disease are aging and genetics, two things you can't do anything about. But experts say you can reduce your risk of Alzheimer's by keeping your brain healthy. These are some of the things you should stop doing ASAP to keep your mind at its sharpest. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This beverage may cut depression in older people

In a new study from the National University of Singapore Sociology, researchers found there’s an association between consistent and frequent tea drinking and strongly fewer depression symptoms in older adults. Depression is one of the most common mental disorders for the elderly, with “major depressive disorder” now affecting about 7%...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy