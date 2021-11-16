Pa. school mask mandate will expire Dec. 4 if state Supreme Court doesn't issue new stay

HARRISBURG – PennLive is reporting… There is a new date for the end of Pennsylvania’s school mask mandate, and it is Dec. 4. In a follow-up opinion issued Tuesday, Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon ordered the end of the mandate effective Dec. 4. Cannon’s order reversed an earlier stay that would have kept the school masking mandate in place as long as Gov. Tom Wolf’s appeal of the court’s initial Nov. 10 order lifting its mask rule was on appeal to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The appeal is still pending before the high court, but plaintiffs in the case had asked for the automatic stay of the initial order to be lifted in the meantime. Cannon agreed Tuesday, citing the likelihood that the plaintiffs will win on appeal, and her finding that Acting State Health Secretary Alison Beam still has other ways to impose a mask mandate if she believes it is absolutely necessary.

