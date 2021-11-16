ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. school mask mandate will expire Dec. 4 if state Supreme Court doesn't issue new stay

By Paula Reed Ward
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe school mask mandate in Pennsylvania will end on Dec. 4 unless the state Supreme Court grants a stay to Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration. On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court granted a motion to lift a stay of its order from last week that found the acting secretary of health had...

triblive.com

wcn247.com

Judge says Pennsylvania's mask mandate must expire Dec. 4

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state judge says an order that requires masks inside K-12 schools and child care facilities to contain the coronavirus should expire Dec. 4, although that's unlikely to be the final legal development. Tuesday's ruling by Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon comes a week after...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

Despite new court ruling, Wolf's office says school mask mandate remains in place

Pennsylvania Republicans were quick to cheer a new Commonwealth Court ruling Tuesday that would end the Wolf administration's school mask mandate on Dec. 4. But Gov. Tom Wolf's office said late Wednesday that "nothing changes." His office has appealed to the state Supreme Court, which has a Democratic majority and...
EDUCATION
YourErie

Commonwealth Court orders end to school mask mandate

A Pennsylvania judge orders the school mask mandate imposed by Governor Tom Wolf to be lifted by December 4th instead of January 17th. That ruling was handed down by Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon. Currently, masks are required inside K-12 schools and child care facilities. In a 4-1 ruling last week, the Commonwealth Court […]
EDUCATION
wkok.com

PA Headlines: PA School Mask Mandate Deadline Now December 4

HARRISBURG – PennLive is reporting… There is a new date for the end of Pennsylvania’s school mask mandate, and it is Dec. 4. In a follow-up opinion issued Tuesday, Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon ordered the end of the mandate effective Dec. 4. Cannon’s order reversed an earlier stay that would have kept the school masking mandate in place as long as Gov. Tom Wolf’s appeal of the court’s initial Nov. 10 order lifting its mask rule was on appeal to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The appeal is still pending before the high court, but plaintiffs in the case had asked for the automatic stay of the initial order to be lifted in the meantime. Cannon agreed Tuesday, citing the likelihood that the plaintiffs will win on appeal, and her finding that Acting State Health Secretary Alison Beam still has other ways to impose a mask mandate if she believes it is absolutely necessary.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
tricountyindependent.com

Pa.'s school masking order: Here's the latest on the state's policy and court fight

So much has happened this week concerning the state’s K-12 school masking order that it would be easy to get confused. In a 4-1 decision on Wednesday, the state Commonwealth Court ruled that acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam, acting on behalf of Gov. Tom Wolf, did not properly issue the order implementing universal masking for schools starting on Sept. 7.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdac.com

Reacting To PA Mask Mandate Court Ruling

HARRISBURG – Reaction to the Commonwealth Court ruling came from PA House Speaker, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler. He said “this debate has never been about the effectiveness of masks in schools, or any other setting. It is about whether or not each branch of our state government and the officials who work in those branches will follow the law and respect our Constitution’s design that directs the legislative branch to make the laws that govern our people.” He added that local leaders should feel empowered to once again make decisions that best fit the needs of their own communities.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
inquirer.com

Pa.’s school mask mandate struck down by court, but Health Department has appealed

Pennsylvania’s Commonwealth Court has struck down the state’s school mask mandate, ruling that acting Health Secretary Alison Beam didn’t have the authority to issue the requirement under the state’s Disease Control and Prevention Law. Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration immediately appealed Wednesday’s decision, which meant the mask order stays in place...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf to lift state's school mask mandate in January

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will lift the state's school mask mandate on Jan. 17, 2022. On that date, Wolf's administration will turn over decisions about masking to local school officials. "The school mask order has been critical in ensuring Pennsylvania's children could safely learn and grow in an in-person...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Erie County Health commissioner: State school COVID guidance doesn’t allow for students to take “mask breaks”

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State doesn’t allow students to take “mask breaks” during the day, Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein told administrators at the Williamsville School District on Friday. Dr. Burstein said that the county health department had received complaints about the use of mask breaks in Williamsville schools, and […]
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
