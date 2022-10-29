ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
95.9 WCYY

Can You Correctly Spell This Word Only People in Maine Commonly Misspell?

I get it, words can be hard to spell at times. Trust me, the number of times I rely on the red line when I misspell a word or even just auto-correct, in general, is crazy. If you read my articles before everything was spellchecked, you would think I never picked up a book in my life (which to be honest, I love to read, just cannot spell to save my life).
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Unexplained Streaks in the Sky Seen From Maine to New Hampshire

It wouldn’t be Halloween without some UFO sightings in New Hampshire. Only this time, a lot of people in Maine saw them too. And in broad daylight. Posting to the Kittery, Maine Facebook group, a user posted a photo of two bizarre streaks seen while driving on Route 1 South Saturday. At first glance, they appear to be smoke contrails from airplanes.
MAINE STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?

New York State is experiencing a homelessness crisis. According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers are homeless. I don't get out to this area very often but there always seems to be several RVs camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
MONROE, NY
The Hill

Even New York is being consumed by a red wave

Virtually every poll in New York is showing a definite tightening of the governor’s race with Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) closing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 17-point lead from just over a month ago to 4 to 6 points now, with one poll actually showing Zeldin pulling ahead. This Republican surge is being replicated around the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Delta Announces Second Southern Tier Airport to Get Flights to NYC

Delta Airlines is changing its flights schedules at two regional airports in the Southern Tier. Friday, October 27 Broome County officials announced Delta would be replacing its single flight schedule between Binghamton and Detroit with two flights a day between BGM and LaGuardia International in New York City Sunday through Friday with one flight on Saturdays, using larger CRJ-900 planes and two passenger classes for what the airline says will be a better amenities and experience for passengers. The new service will begin January 9.
BINGHAMTON, NY
newyorkupstate.com

4 Upstate NY cities named among the best places to live in U.S.

Upstate New York is one of the best places to live, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
SYRACUSE, NY
94.3 WCYY

Forbes Magazine Says That This Family is the Wealthiest in New Hampshire

"Money, money, money, must be funny, in the rich man's world." It's safe to say that the lyrics of this popular ABBA song ring true for most of us. Who hasn't wondered what their life would be like without financial woes, or imagined what they'd do if they suddenly became rich? Should this writer somehow end up with a massive sum of money (a girl can dream, right?), she'd definitely use some of it to travel around Europe.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
95.9 WCYY

Learn to Speak Like a Mainer With These 45 Mainah Words

To say that we have a colorful and rich vocabulary in Maine is an understatement. Maine is one of those states where people 'from away" can visit and not understand most of what we are talking about at any given time. But with Maine becoming one of the hottest destinations in the country, we think it might be helpful to share some Maine words and phrases so that you newbies to our state can get in the Maine groove.
MAINE STATE
95.9 WCYY

This Multi-Million Doller Maine Estate Was Featured in Architectural Digest

When a home is featured in Architectural Digest, that's like winning top awards in the real estate world. And that is the case for Seasmoke Farm in Saint George, Maine, perched right on the ocean's edge and boasting more than 1,800 square feet of oceanfront. It's truly a family and friends retreat, situated about an hour east of Augusta and two hours south of Bangor.
SAINT GEORGE, ME
WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine.

