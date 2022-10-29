To say that we have a colorful and rich vocabulary in Maine is an understatement. Maine is one of those states where people 'from away" can visit and not understand most of what we are talking about at any given time. But with Maine becoming one of the hottest destinations in the country, we think it might be helpful to share some Maine words and phrases so that you newbies to our state can get in the Maine groove.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO