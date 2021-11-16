ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Strangers and Aliens

By Clayton Adams
DeSoto Times Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Holy Bible states, “When a stranger sojourns with you in your land, you shall not do him wrong. You shall treat the stranger who sojourns with you as the native among you, and you shall love him as yourself, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt: I am...

Wm S
5d ago

Do you really believe that the characters in the bible had supernatural abilities and created the entire universe and life and that a deity got another man's wife pregnant, had a son and that is the foundation for a major religion. Doesn't this sound like Greek and Egyptian mythology. Don't you think that this is absurd? Where is your common sense. There is no scientific evidence that the realm of the supernatural exists. There is no scientific evidence that anyone on earth has been given the authority to speak for or represent an alleged creator. Religion was created by humans to control people and make money. There is no scientific evidence that an alleged creator supports any religion, past or present. The biggest lie is when someone tells you that God speaks to them or they speak for or represent an alleged creator.

Dave Moore
5d ago

We do love others. A nation has laws and boundaries. We are also to enforce our laws as a country a d we do have things in place to help those in distress. Cartels and drug runners, & terrorists coming across the border are not coming for love.

NO MICROCHIP
5d ago

God's law first. Then the country's law. They are not immigrants. They are lawbreakers.

