Strangers and Aliens

“Blotting out the handwriting of ordinances that was against us, which was contrary to us, and took it out of the way, nailing it to his cross;” (Colossians 2:14) In the written Word of God, we have been giving everything necessary to know about God and what He would have us to do (2 Peter 1:3). The Old Testament contains thirty-nine books that are given to us for learning (Rom. 15:4), and the New Testament contains twenty-seven books that provide instruction in righteousness and the doctrine we are to follow (2 Tim. 3:16). Although there is a clear division in Scripture not everyone recognizes the division between the Testaments. The Jewish people fail to recognize the New Testament as the covenant by which we are to receive doctrine but hold to the teachings of the Law of Moses and are still awaiting the prophecies found in the Old Testament to be fulfilled. There are some denominations that claim to use the New Testament for doctrine but still look to the Old Testament for authority in worship, and other matters of doctrine. Most “religious people” still look to the Ten Commandments as being the divine Law from God (which it is) that we are to obey today (which we are not). One must understand that God has dealt with men in different ways through the generations and different dispensations (Heb. 1:1-2). From the time of the patriarchs, through the period the Law of Moses was in effect, God spoke to men directly or by prophets. God speaks to us today through His Son, and His Son’s last will and testament. Colossians 2:14 reminds us that the Old Law has been nailed to the cross, taken out of the way, and the book of Hebrews emphasizes the fact that the New Covenant of Jesus is a “better” covenant (Heb. 8:6), but let’s notice why it is better.

RELIGION ・ 6 DAYS AGO