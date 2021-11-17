ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

97% of FirstHealth staff now vaccinated ahead of deadline

By Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q7WHp_0czSwvVf00

ROCKINGHAM — With just days left before the deadline for FirstHealth employees to complete a 2-dose series of a COVID-19 vaccine, nearly all of the hospital chain’s employees have gotten the vaccine.

FirstHealth of the Carolinas announced on Sept. 22 that all employees would be required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 19, that those who didn’t would be suspended for a maximum of 28 days and if an employee is not fully vaccinated by Dec. 17 they will be fired. After about the first week, more than 100 employees had scheduled an appointment to get a dose of the vaccine, and only “a few” said they planned to quit over the requirement, the hospital told the Daily Journal last month.

“Currently, 97% of our staff are compliant with the vaccine requirement policy,” said Public Relations Director Emily Sloan on Tuesday. “This number will likely change in the coming days as employees continue to send in proof of vaccination and additional vaccine clinics are being held this week.”

Sloan declined to comment on how many staff members have quit, plan to quit, or have been fired over the mandate at this point. Those who work directly with COVID-19 patients have been required to be vaccinated since the vaccines became available in December 2020.

The Nov. 19 and Dec. 17 deadlines are the Fridays before the weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas, respectively, which last year coincided with a massive uptick in the spread of the virus due to people traveling and gathering in large groups.

The company waited until after at least one of the vaccines received full FDA approval before requiring vaccination for staff. The Pfizer vaccine received full FDA approval in August.FirstHealth conducted a company-wide survey, as well as multiple employee focus groups, before deciding to require vaccination for continued employment. Chief Executive Officer Mickey Foster said in a press release that the requirement is in the “best interest of FirstHealth’s staff and demonstrates the system’s commitment to its core purpose: to care for people.”

“We are committed to the health and safety of our FirstHealth family and the communities we serve,” Foster continued. “Requiring COVID-19 vaccines is the right decision for our system, but it’s not one we take lightly.”

Richmond County has seen a drop in COVID-19 spread over recent months. The CDC’s most recent data shows that the county saw a 14.58% drop in new cases from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15, and from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13 saw a 1.78% drop in the COVID-19 positivity rate. According to the CDC, 51.2% of Richmond County’s total population has at least one dose as of Tuesday, and 43.2% are fully vaccinated. Of those 12 years of age and older, 60.2% have at least one dose and 50.9% are fully vaccinated.

The Richmond County Health Department will be holding a Covid vaccine clinic Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Health Department. Vaccines will be given to ages 5 and up. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at no charge and no appointments are needed. First, Second and Booster doses are available.

To support the Daily Journal, subscribe by calling 910-997-3111 or visiting https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Gavin Stone at 910-817-2673 or [email protected]

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Pittsburgh

Advisory Panel To Discuss Expanding COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Eligibility

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A U.S. advisory panel will discuss expanding booster eligibility today. This move could make the shots available nationwide as early as this weekend. Doctors are saying COVID-19 vaccines do a great job of preventing hospitalization and death, but that protection fades over time. So the move to allow all to get a booster could help prevent a possible surge this coming Winter. In Pennsylvania, COVID-19 cases are rising and doctors say it’s a similar trend we saw last year. When the weather gets colder, people gather more and the virus spreads. Some cities and states already allow all adults to get...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockingham, NC
Health
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Rockingham, NC
Richmond County, NC
Health
thegazette.com

99% of MercyOne employees vaccinated by deadline

99% of MercyOne staff vaccinated against COVID-19 by Friday’s deadline. Approximately 99 percent of the employees in the MercyOne health care system have been vaccinated against COVID-19 — or have received medical or religious exemptions — as of Friday, the deadline for compliance. Friday marked the final day for employees...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iosconews.com

Ascension deadline for vaccination passes

TAWAS CITY – Nov. 12 was the deadline for all Ascension workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or face unemployment. “Ascension conducted a thorough moral and ethical analysis as part of the decision-making process,” says a July press release on the Ascension website. “This decision is rooted in our Mission commitment to leading with quality and safety.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
WREG

Moderna refiles application for more booster shots

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Moderna is hoping to bring its vaccine to more Americans as the number of COVID-19 cases rise around the country, despite high vaccination rates. Moderna has refiled its application for COVID-19 booster shots for all adults.   An authorization from the Food and Drug Administration would open the doors for tens of millions […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Health And Safety#Fda Approval#Covid 19 Vaccine#Firsthealth#The Daily Journal#Fda
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Vaccines
KRQE News 13

Deadline approaching to activate COVID vaccine incentive cards

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans have until the end of the week to activate their $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive cards. Those cards went to those who completed their vaccinations between June 14 to June 17 or August 2 to August 31. You have six months from the date the card was issued to activate it, otherwise, the money […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Belize Gives Public Officers Deadline to Get Vaccinated

Public officers in Belize have until December 15 to show proof that they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic or face the risk of being marked absent from work and subject to disciplinary action. A circular from the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform, states that ‘”for the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Iowan

Federal deadline for vaccine mandate applies to UI departments

University of Iowa employees who work directly with a federal contract must provide proof of vaccination status or obtain a voluntary medical or religious exemption, while the state Board of Regents has not announced a policy for all three regent institutions. The UI’s coronavirus website has been updated to say...
HEALTH
KSLA

SU announces COVID-19 vaccine protocols, deadlines for students & staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Southern University has announced COVID-19 vaccine protocols for the spring 2022 semester for all its students and staff on its five campuses throughout the state. VACCINATION DEADLINES. Students must submit proof of vaccination by Wednesday, Dec. 8. Students who do not wish to be vaccinated...
BATON ROUGE, LA
McKnight's

CMS urges: Start reviewing, planning and tracking staff COVID vaccinations now

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is calling on providers to immediately start reviewing the newly proposed healthcare worker COVID-19 vaccination regulation. They also should actually begin the process for inoculating and tracking staff vaccinations in order to be in compliance with the new rule when it becomes effective Jan. 4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Daily Reporter

Vaccine clinic set at Dearth Community Center

The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency will hold a COVID vaccination clinic at Dearth Community Center, 241 E. Garfield Ave., Coldwater, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23. The agency will offer pediatric doses of vaccine to those aged 5-11, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd doses, as well as booster doses of all three manufacturers to residents ages 18 and over who meet at least onef the following criteria: For those who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as...
COLDWATER, MI
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy