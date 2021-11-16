ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outrider completes 1000th autonomous zero-emission trailer move with Georgia-Pacific

Cover picture for the articleOutrider, the pioneer in autonomous yard operations for logistics hubs, today announced that Georgia-Pacific, a leading manufacturer and distributor of consumer packaged goods, is the first company to perform autonomous yard operations in a production environment. Following a successful proof-of-concept deployment, Georgia-Pacific has utilized the Outrider System to complete more than...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outrider#Georgia Pacific#Disruptive Technologies#Brake Lines#Autonomous Yard#Working
