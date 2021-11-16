ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Tuesday, November 16th: Dan Moldea, Kevin Birmingham

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Moldea discusses the results of the gubernatorial races in New...

Today in History for November 16th

Highlights of this day in history: Dr. Sam Sheppard acquitted of murder in new trial; U.S. and U.S.S.R. form diplomatic ties; Second anthrax letter found sent to Capitol Hill; Actor William Holden dies; 'Sound of Music' hits Broadway. (Nov. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
The Independent

Could the verdict in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers spell the end for so-called vigilante justice?

It’s a tale as old as time.Everyday citizens decide to take the law into their own hands in what they claim is the pursuit of justice.In this case, a Black 25-year-old former high school football star ended up dead, shot twice at close range on a spring afternoon in Georgia, while his family said he was out for a run.Ahmaud Arbery’s death - and the trial of the three white men accused of his murder currently underway in Brunswick - has shone a spotlight on the concepts of self defence, citizen’s arrest, stand your ground and open carry laws.For years,...
Midland Daily News

Virginia Florey: Remembering the John Fitzgerald Kennedy legacy

John Fitzgerald Kennedy’s life ended on November 22, 1963 in Dallas, Texas, when three bullets were fired at the car he was riding in. The Lincoln Continental had no protective cover to shield its occupants. Texas Governor John Connally was hit by one bullet. President Kennedy was struck by two bullets, the second one killing him instantly.
Unpacking the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Law professor Rick Petry joins us to discuss the conclusion of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all counts on Friday. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Legal scholars ponder 'what is self-defense' after Rittenhouse verdict

Duke University Law professor Samuel Buell joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss the intersection of racial justice, gun rights and self-defense following the not guilty verdict in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
TheAtlantaVoice

Dr. Ben Chavis: A Black Happy Thanksgiving 2021

African Americans and other communities of color across the United States of America will spend the traditional Thanksgiving holidays this year with multiple perspectives ranging from gratefulness of having life itself to increasing feelings of speculation about our future destinies and progress in America. We have won some victories. We have suffered some defeats. Yet, we are a people of […]
The Free Press

Tar Heel Voices: Mad as you-know-what and not going to take it

Maybe you remember the classic 1975 film, Network, where the anchor Howard Beale, throws open a window and shouts, “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore.” Perhaps that’s an explanation for the 2020 statistics on violent crime. The good news-bad revelation is that the overall crime rate in our...
Florida Today

Verdict was just as prosecutors 'pandered to the mob' in Rittenhouse trial | Opinion

I have a professional interest in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin.  I was a state prosecutor for 30-plus years, during which time I also trained prosecutors throughout Florida. The Florida Supreme Court has designated me a board certified expert in criminal trials, since 1993. After retirement I taught trial advocacy in a law school, and still teach continuing legal education (including ethics) to prosecutors. The conduct of the Rittenhouse prosecutors is the most unethical I’ve ever witnessed. ...
KHQ Right Now

Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, November 16th

LIBEREC, Czech Republic (AP) — With the winter cold in the northern hemisphere approaching, keepers at the Liberec Zoo in northern Czech Republic are giving their 10 great white pelicans a helping hand to find their way to somewhere warmer. In the wild, the big water birds would migrate thousands...
