John Artis, co-defendant of ‘Hurricane’ Carter, dies at 75

On Monday, November 1, 2021, John Leousis, loving husband, father of 2 children, and grandfather to two grandchildren passed away at the age of 77. John was born on March 14, 1944, in Selimna, Greece to George and Demetra Leousis. John was the third child born to George and Demetra. He had an older brother, Vasiliy, and an older sister, Helen. John’s mother passed away when he was just 2 years old and was raised by his grandmother and father. John had a difficult childhood growing up without a mother and living in poverty in post-WWII Greece. This would cause him to have the hard work ethic to achieve his dreams in life. John only finished elementary school in Greece and then went to a trade school and began learning about electrical engineering.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO