Heart Mountain Interpretive Center will host a free admission day on Nov. 27 and a holiday open house on Dec. 11. Both events are free and open to the public. On the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Heart Mountain Interpretive Center will waive regular admission fees, so that local residents can bring visiting family members to see the museum. Guests can also visit the special exhibit “Dusted Off,” which showcases new additions to Heart Mountain’s artifact collections. Additionally, the museum store will feature holiday sales and discounts through the end of the year.

POLITICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO