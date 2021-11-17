Algorand Price Analysis: ALGO/USD is bearish for the next 24 hours

Bitcoin price prediction expects a rise in price. Strongest support currently lies at $57,489. Strongest resistance currently lies at $59,869. Bitcoin price prediction analysis reveals that the king of cryptocurrency is ready to hike the price after completing the second reverse head and shoulder pattern in the past five days. The first reverse head and shoulder pattern was completed on the 19th of November 2021, and the price went as high as $58,337. The second reverse head and shoulder pattern was completed on the 20th of November 2021, but the reminiscence extends well into the 21st of November price movement. In this chart, we will have a thorough insight into the current market trend, which will help us analyze and predict the future BTC/USD prices.

MARKETS ・ 2 HOURS AGO