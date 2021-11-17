ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algorand Price Analysis: ALGO/USD is bearish for the next 24 hours

By Sergio Goschenko
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport is still secure at $1.71. The bears are currently in control of the price chart for the day, and the asset’s value has been significantly diminished. For the past two weeks, a bearish wave has continued to grow, and the price has been steadily decreasing. In the last 24 hours,...

