ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Terra Price Analysis: LUNA/USD is bullish for the next 24 hours

By Sergio Goschenko
cryptopolitan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerra price analysis is bullish today. LUNA/USD saw another drop lower over the last 24 hours. Terra is ready to regain some of the loss. Today’s terra price analysis is bullish, as we anticipate a rebound following yesterday’s spike to $41, which resulted in a quick return above $45. As a...

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopolitan.com

Cardano price analysis: ADA to retest $1.86 as support

Cardano price analysis is bearish today. The resistance for ADA is found at $1.90. Support is present at $1.86. The Cardano price analysis shows a bearish trend. Overall the coin is following a downwards trend from the last two weeks, but the bulls tried to make some recovery during the last two days. However, today bears are leading the price function again as a decrease in price has been observed.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB/USD set to break above the intraday highs of $0.000051

Shiba Inu price analysis is bullish today. SHIB/USD is currently at $0.000049. Lower high currently established. Today’s Shiba Inu price analysis is bulish, as we anticipate another highly bullish day of trading for Shiba Inu has recorded a 2% price surge in the last 24 hours and is currently at $0.000049. The continuation of this bullish momentum will see SHIB/USD climb higher to record highs above $0.00006 as new investors flock to take advantage of this historic low offering price point on such a high volume cryptocurrency as Shiba Inu.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

ZEC price has increased 20% in the last 24 hours

• ZCash traded at $188.80 with an approximate peak of 20 percent. • ZEC will be used by Electric Coin for PoW and PoS testing. The ZCash token, ZEC, is back in line with the main cryptocurrency holders after the rebound in value in recent hours. According to reports, ZCash traded at about $ 188.80 after a rise of approximately 20 percent, showing it may reach a new band on the ATH.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Chainlink price analysis: LINK corrects below $29, as bears lead the charts

Chainlink price analysis is bearish today. Strong resistance is found at $29. Support for ADA/USD is present at $27. The Chainlink price analysis shows bearish signs today. A decrease in price has been observed as bears intervene in the coin’s progress after two days of bullish efforts for recovery. The LINK/USD has been on a downwards trend for the last week, as bears ruled the broader crypto market, and LINK was no exception. LINK went through a substantial loss, especially on 15th, 16th, and then on 18th November, but LINK rejected further downside below 26.5, and bulls recovered the price, but recovery is comparatively small, and today again bears are making progress till now.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Price Action#Terra Price Analysis#Luna Usd
cryptopolitan.com

Polygon price analysis: MATIC value demotes up to $1.613 after bearish turn

The price has degraded to $1.613. Polygon price analysis favors bears. Support is sufficient at $1.481. The most recent Polygon price analysis is showing signs of a downtrend today, as the price experienced a sudden drop in the last 24-hours. The bears have been maintaining their lead for the past few weeks in quite a consistent manner. Although there have been ups and downs where the bulls got a chance to upgrade price, the overall trend has been bearish. The price has declined up to $1.613 during the day as well.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Solana price analysis: Price drops to $211 as SOL sheds two percent

Solana price analysis is bearish today. The resistance is present at $219.6. Strong support is found at $209. The Solana price analysis is on the bearish side today, as the price is going down again today. The last two days proved significant for the crypto pair as it recovered well during this time, but today again, the bears have taken the lead.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

THETA price analysis: THETA gains five percent as price heightens to $6.8

Theta price analysis is bullish today. Strong resistance is found at $7.1. Strong support is present at $6.5. The Theta price analysis shows bullish momentum. Today is the third day of an uptrend for the token, as Theta is among some of the exceptional cryptocurrencies that are continuing uptrend, as most of the market is trading in bears today. Theta shows some remarkable performance as it rose from $5.9 to the current price level of $6.8 in these three days. The next resistance for Theta is present at the 7.1 level, and on the contrary, support for Theta is present at $6.5 level.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH rallies to $4,350, break higher today?

Ethereum price analysis is bullish today. ETH/USD peaked at $3,950 yesterday. Resistance at $4,350 is currently tested. Ethereum price analysis is bullish today as we expect further upside to follow after a strong rally over the last 24 hours to the $4,350 mark. However, a slight retracement could follow over the next hours as ETH/USD prepares for the next move up.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptopolitan.com

Chainlink Price Analysis: LINK returns above $28, more upside to slowly follow?

Chainlink price analysis is bullish today. LINK/USD found support at $26 yesterday. The market currently consolidates above $28. Chainlink price analysis is bullish today as we expect further upside to be tested after returning above $28 resistance. Likely LINK/USD will move towards the $30 mark over the next 24 hours.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Litecoin price analysis: Bullish lead takes LTC to $221, as recovery continues

Litecoin price analysis is bullish today. Support for LTC is present at $207. Resistance is found at $229. The Litecoin price analysis is on the bullish side today. Bulls have recovered a good range from $218 to $221 today. The bullish momentum that started yesterday helped in elevating the price from $203 to the current price level. Today a high swing towards $224.9 was also observed at one point.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Tron price analysis: Cryptocurrency value escalates to $0.105 after bullish return

Rise in price detected up to $0.105. Tron price analysis shows uptrend. Support is still strong at $0.096. The one-day and four hours Tron price analysis is confirming an upward trend for the day as the bullish momentum is returning back. The one-day candlestick chart is showing green signals as more buyer response has been recorded in the past few days. Although the cryptocurrency faced substantial loss in the previous weeks, today’s trend has been relatively profitable as the price has increased up to $0.105.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Avalanche price analysis: AVAX continue to discover record highs above $100

Avalanche price analysis is bullish today. Support is present at $108. Selling pressure may take over the market soon. The latest Avalanche price analysis indicates the coin continues high-side and discovers new record highs above the $100 psychological mark. The AVAX/USD broke above $100 on 17th November, corrected on 18th November, and is on an upward trend again from 19th November.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Solana Price Analysis: SOL/USD to break above the daily resistance of $220

Solana price analysis is bullish today. SOL/USD is presently at $214. The technical indicators favor a bullish Solana price prediction today, as we anticipate further improvement after the $190 support prevented further decline overnight. Next up is the $220 resistance. As we can see today, SOL/USD is presently trading at...
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Zcash price analysis:- Green candles marching towards the resistance will we soon see a bullish move?

Long term view:- In the daily chart time analysis, we can see the price is taking support on the 100MA where the bears are trying their best to break the support, but the bulls are also trying their best to push the price up. Let’s have a look at the technical analysis to see if the price will break the support or not? First, we can see the MACD, which is showing red histograms as the MACD line is below the signal line, and there is no sign that the lines will change their direction soon. In addition to that, we can see the RSI is in the neutral zone near 46, and the RSI line is pointing towards the overbought zone of 70, which means the bulls are winning the fight against the bears in the order book. Lastly, we can see the Moving average as the 20MA is above the 50MA, and both are above the 100MA.
CURRENCIES
cryptopolitan.com

VeChain Price Analysis: VET drops to $0.13, quick recovery in progress

VeChain price analysis is bullish today. VET/USD likely saw the final push lower to $0.13. Bullish momentum returned this morning. Things are looking good for VeChain bulls today, with solid rejection for further downside throughout the market’s journey towards $0.13. As a result, we expect VET/USD to recover later today and perhaps rise even higher by the end of the week.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Cardano Price Analysis: We expect ADA to break above the $1.90 resistance

Cardano price analysis is bullish today. ADA/USD respected $1.90 resistance overnight. ADA is currently trading at $1.78. The price of Cardano is rising today, as we expect the current consolidation beneath $1.90 to come to an end with a rise. As a result, we expect ADA/USD to make another higher low before heading back towards the $190 resistance later today.
CURRENCIES
cryptopolitan.com

Polkadot price analysis: DOT recovers to $39, lower high set?

Polkadot price analysis is bullish today. Resistance for DOT/USD is present at $40.8. Support for DOT/USD is present at $37.3. The Polkadot price analysis reveals that the coin rejected further downside below $38.9. The cryptocurrency once again went through a severe loss yesterday, when bears degraded the price further, but today some bullish efforts were made, which enabled DOT/USD to get some stability, and as a result, the last candlestick on the 1-day chart is green.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD is likely to break below $1.0 today

Ripple price analysis is bearish today. XRP/USD is currently trading $1.11. Selling pressure has returned this morning. Ripple‘s price is down today, as the upside was rejected around $1.16 overnight after a fast spike higher. As a result, XRP/USD should continue to fall further today, perhaps setting another low near that level.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Velas price analysis: VLX hits a record high at $0.525, gaining 12 percent

Velas price analysis is bullish today. Selling pressure for VLX/USD may arise at $0.554. Support for VLX/USD is present at $0.513. The Velas price analysis shows that the coin is highly bullish today. The bullish momentum is so overwhelming that the coin breakout above the resistance of $0.511 today towards a new record high. VLX/USD pair is on an upwards trend from 13th November and has almost doubled its value during this time as it was trading at $0.348 on 13th November and today its trading upside of $0.5 gaining significant profits. According to technical calculations, the indications suggest the crypto pair may face selling pressure near $0.554. This time Velas does not seem to be following the Bitcoin footprint as most crypto pairs do.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy