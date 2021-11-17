Avalanche Price Analysis: We expect AVAX to spike above $100 soon

Long term view:- In the daily chart time analysis, we can see the price is taking support on the 100MA where the bears are trying their best to break the support, but the bulls are also trying their best to push the price up. Let’s have a look at the technical analysis to see if the price will break the support or not? First, we can see the MACD, which is showing red histograms as the MACD line is below the signal line, and there is no sign that the lines will change their direction soon. In addition to that, we can see the RSI is in the neutral zone near 46, and the RSI line is pointing towards the overbought zone of 70, which means the bulls are winning the fight against the bears in the order book. Lastly, we can see the Moving average as the 20MA is above the 50MA, and both are above the 100MA.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO