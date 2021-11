A 30-year career in the forestry industry might never have materialized if not for the recalcitrant nature of a former professor. “Midway through my sophomore year at Virginia Tech, I decided I was going to transfer out of forestry and go into agriculture,” explained Brent Keefer, CEO of American Forest Management, Inc., and this year’s visiting executive in the College of Natural Resources and Environment (CNRE). “I had the paperwork ready to fill out and Tom Walbridge said, 'I’m not signing this. You need to stay in forestry.'”

