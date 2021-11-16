ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How Coloradans can host Thanksgiving with unvaccinated guests

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis could be another interesting pandemic Thanksgiving...

wtug.com

Are Alabama Families Banning Unvaccinated Relatives From Thanksgiving

Now, this fight is still causing heartburn in 2021. Is this the way families in Tuscaloosa, Alabama are handling the holidays?. According to a study out today, 3 in 5 Americans, are telling unvaccinated family members that they are not welcome at this years festivities. Of those that are fully...
mibluesperspectives.com

Tips on Attending Thanksgiving with Vaccinated, Unvaccinated Family Members

Holiday get-togethers with family are generally chockful of joy and warmth, but they may also bring a certain level of anxiety in 2021 as the COVID-19 climate evolves. Family gatherings on Thanksgiving will see an increase this year compared to 2020 for multiple reasons. There are fewer mandated restrictions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released updated guidance and the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines has helped decrease cases and hospitalizations.
arkvalleyvoice.com

Governor Polis Signs Executive Order Ensuring Every Coloradan Can Get COVID-19 Booster

Age is no longer a barrier in Colorado to getting a booster shot. On Thursday, Nov. 11, Governor Jared Polis signed an Executive Order that ensures every adult Coloradan can get the safe and effective COVID-19 booster shot in order to protect public health, reduce transmission, preserve hospital capacity, and alleviate the stress on health care workers from the COVID-19 pandemic in Colorado. Up until this move, boosters were generally distributed for those age 65 and older, and those with underlying health conditions.
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
#Thanksgiving#Coloradans
BHG

How to Host a Stylish Thanksgiving Dinner on a Budget

Whether you're a first-timer or seasoned pro, having Thanksgiving at your place can be intimidating. From curating the guest list to finalizing the menu and everything in between, hosting the culinary centerpiece of the holiday season is no small feat. After all, it's not just about the food. Pulling it...
michiganchronicle.com

Black Homeowner Threatened Over ‘Negro Santa’ Yard Decoration

The holiday tradition of sending letters to Santa was reversed for one Black homeowner who said he received a threatening note from Saint Nick. “Please remove your negro Santa yard decoration. You should not try to deceive children into believing that I am a negro,” the note Little Rock, Arkansas homeowner Chris Kennedy received reads.
Cat Country 102.9

If Billings Needs a Bigger Jail…What About This?

One of the challenges in Montana's largest city is the fact that the jail is overcrowded. This was a challenge before the pandemic. This is a challenge after the pandemic, especially after the COVID lockdown-inspired drug and crime spike all across the country. As a result, many criminals are left...
informnny.com

Canada eases border testing protocols for citizens: What it means for travelers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some requirements have been dropped for Canadian visiting the U.S. for short trips. The Government of Canada is dropping COVID-19 testing requirements for Canadians returning from travel from the United States for short visits. This decision was announced following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit the Washington D.C. where he met with U.S. President Joe Biden and other top lawmakers.
weareiowa.com

'You can feel good about enjoying a typical Thanksgiving' | Advice from health experts on how to safely celebrate this year

DES MOINES, Iowa — When thinking of what you're thankful for this Thanksgiving, Dr. Fauci believes vaccines should be included in that list. "If you get vaccinated and your family is vaccinated, you can feel good about enjoying a typical Thanksgiving, Christmas with your family and close friends," said the Chief Medical Advisor to the White House.
9News

When can Coloradans get a booster shot?

COLORADO, USA — To ensure that Coloradans are eligible to get a booster shot, Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) signed an executive order last week declaring the state as 'high risk' for COVID-19 exposure or transmission. This declaration makes every Coloradan who is 18 or older eligible for a COVID-19 booster.
NBC Chicago

COVID and Thanksgiving: Here's How Chicago Doctors Say You Can Celebrate Safely

Thanksgiving will be noticeably different and less restrictive compared to last year, but COVID-19 is still a top concern for those hoping to celebrate safely. A spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the agency fully expects families and friends will gather for the holidays this year. The best way to celebrate safely, according to the CDC, is to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
sarasotamagazine.com

How Can We Stay Healthy and Safe This Thanksgiving?

The holidays are quickly approaching once again, and while more of us will be spending time with our friends and families this year, the Covid-19 pandemic is still a concern across the United States. However, there are ways to stay safe and healthy while still gathering for a Thanksgiving meal or holiday get-together.
