PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Southern Aroostook Elementary School students honored local veterans with a parade. Megan Cole was there and caught up with some local veterans. These elementary students are waving their flags as local veterans drive through during the veterans parade put on by Southern Aroostook Elementary School. According to the principal of the elementary school, this started out as an assembly 11 years ago, but due to COVID, they turned it into a parade. Danny Barrows was one of the attendees and says it means a lot to them to see the students appreciation.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 11 DAYS AGO