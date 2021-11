Talk to an Irish person living abroad and mention potatoes. They may become dewy-eyed and momentarily silent and possibly start muttering incoherently about their mother and home and the kitchen and “Oh God, I miss the spuds.” Potatoes and the love of them is in our blood, mixed up in a tangle of happy and tragic emotions. Most countries, of course, have good potatoes; just try to find the ones with their own native soil still attached. The potatoes here are cooked to achieve a golden-brown crisp skin with a fluffy, floury interior. Bliss.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO