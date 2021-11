The official ceremony will be held on December 2, without a live audience. It will then be broadcast on December 5 nationawide. The date for the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at President’s Park has finally been announced. This year will be the 99th year a U.S. President has hosted the annual tree lighting, starting with Calving Coolidge in 1923. The event will be broadcast to everyone at home via CBS on Sunday, December 5, at 9 p.m. EST.

MIDDLEBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO