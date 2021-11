The Los Angeles Rams dropped their second game in a row and their fifth in a row to the San Francisco 49ers, by a final score of 31-10. With this most recent loss, the Rams failed to gain ground on the Arizona Cardinals and dropped to 1-2 in the NFC West. After the game, Head Coach Sean McVay promised the Rams will return from the bye week with more fight. Here are some additional takeaways from the press conference, as well as comments from Odell Beckham and Von Miller.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO