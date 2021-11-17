ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Malone & The Weekend “One Right Now,” Run The Jewels “Never Look Back” & More | Daily Visuals

By O
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CIsiK_0czQoABE00

Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty

We not gonna front, seeing The Weeknd without that bloody-faced prosthetics that he was rocking a few years back makes watching his videos that much better. Seeing him catch bodies a la The Matrix is even better.

Now that he’s wearing his everyday human face, the Canadian crooner is back out on his sexy ish and in the visuals to the Post Malone featured “One Right Now,” The Weeknd gunning down the ops like 007 while Post claps fools that look like The Weeknd. Pretty violent stuff for an R&B record but that’s 2021 for ya.

Back on the rap side, Run The Jewels return to spit that real rap sh*t and for their black-and-white visuals to “Never Look Back” they recreate the classic Night Of The Living Dead and experience their own kinds of horror.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kodak Black, Curren$y and Harry Fraud featuring Jay Worthy, and more.

POST MALONE & THE WEEKND – “ONE RIGHT NOW”

RUN THE JEWELS – “NEVER LOOK BACK”

KODAK BLACK – “HALLOWEEN KILL BILL”

CURREN$Y & HARRY FRAUD FT. JAY WORTHY – “THE VENTURE CUP”

FREDO BANG – “DON’T MISS”

YELAWOLF – “CONOCO”

YUNGEEN ACE – “WALK AWAY”

30 DEEP GRIMEYY – “AROUND”

