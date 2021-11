Zero trust is the latest buzzword thrown around by security vendors, consultants, and policymakers as the panacea to all cybersecurity problems. Some 42% of global organizations say they have plans in place to adopt zero trust. The Biden administration also outlined the need for federal networks and systems to adopt a zero-trust architecture. At a time when ransomware continues to make headlines and break new records, could zero trust be the answer to ransomware woes? Before we answer this question, let's first understand zero trust and its core components.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO