ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Korn’s ‘Issues': 8 Facts Only Superfans Would Know

By Lauryn Schaffner
Eagle 102.3
Eagle 102.3
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

By the time they were ready to hit the studio to record Issues, Korn were already three albums into their career and had become a dominant force in the rock and metal world. But, certain dynamics within the band needed to change. The '90s were quite an interesting time...

eagle1023fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 KATS

Fans React to Korn’s New Song ‘Start the Healing’

Korn's new song "Start the Healing" is out now after the band ramped up excitement earlier this week by teasing that new music was coming. The announcement of their new album, Requiem, came in tandem with the release of the new single and fans have begun to react to the first original Korn song since the group dropped The Nothing in 2019.
MUSIC
97.9 WGRD

22 Years Ago: Korn Followed Their Own Lead With ‘Issues’

The end of the ‘90s was a time of healing for Korn vocalist Jonathan Davis. After a decade of indulging his most dangerous and depraved rock 'n' roll fantasies and suffering a breakdown at the end of the ride, Davis decided to get sober and tone down his extracurricular activities. In conjunction, Korn hired dedicated studio producer Brendan O’Brien to help them stay focused and work at peak efficiency. The resulting album, Issues, came out on Nov. 16, 1999, and kept the band on an upward career arc.
ROCK MUSIC
Eagle 102.3

Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, Kiss, Korn to Headline Welcome To Rockville 2022

The headliners for the 2022 installment of the Welcome To Rockville festival have just been announced. The event will once again be held at the Daytona International Speedway, the same place the 2021 festival is currently underway. Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS and Korn have all been announced as the four headlining acts for the festival, which will take place May 19-22, 2022.
ROCKVILLE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Davis
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Buddy Holly
106.3 The Buzz

Munky Compares Korn’s New Album to ‘Untouchables’ Era

Although Korn's new single "Start the Healing" has showcased a bit of a new direction for the band sonically, Munky compared their upcoming album Requiem to the likes of their 2002 record Untouchables because of the way they went about recording it. "Something about it makes me feel like it's...
MUSIC
Vulture

‘Start the Healing’ With the First Track Off Korn’s 14th Studio Album

It’s been a year of ups and downs for Korn, vis-à-vis their place in our collective consciousness. On the plus side, it turns out Aaliyah was a Korn freak. Conversely, the entire genre of nü metal was blamed for the violence of Woodstock ’99 in the HBO doc Peace, Love, and Rage. But Jonathan Davis & Co. remain unfazed. The group started working on their 14th album, Requiem, at the start of the COVID lockdown. The tease for a new track began days ago, per Loudwire, with a cryptic billboard. Billboard teases have become standard operating procedure in the music industry, with folks like Tyler, the Creator and Drake availing themselves of one of the oldest forms of advertising. At midnight Thursday, November 11, Korn dropped “Start the Healing.” The song is Korn at its Korniest. Requiem comes out February 4, 2022.
MUSIC
Eagle 102.3

Amy Lee and Lzzy Hale Cover Linkin Park’s ‘Heavy’

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and Evanescence's Amy Lee teamed up on stage Nov. 5 to cover Linkin Park's "Heavy." The show at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon, kicked off the Evanescence and Halestorm U.S. co-headlining tour. You can watch the fan-recorded video below. "With Amy, she's an otherworldly talent,"...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Music Video#Mtv#The Apollo Theater#The New York Post#African American#White Rock
Revolver

See Mudvayne's Chad Gray Sing Korn's "Blind" With Brian "Head" Welch in 2019

Korn and Mudvayne have been buds for a while. The pair of nu-metal royalty toured the U.S. together way back in 2006, and since then, members of each band have been known to help one another out on the live circuit — like when "br br deng" bassist Ryan Martinie filled in for Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu at a show in 2012.
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

Ex-KORN Drummer DAVID SILVERIA On Possibility Of Reunion For Band's 30th Anniversary: 'You Just Never Know'

In a new interview with Rocking With Jam Man, former KORN drummer David Silveria, who left the band a decade and a half ago, was asked if there is any chance of him rejoining KORN in time for the group's 30th anniversary in 2023. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It would obviously take all of us talking. So far, I don't see any of that even happening. But you never know. You just never know."
MUSIC
TVLine

New Edition vs. New Kids on the Block: Boy Bands Battle at AMAs — Watch

What’s old was suddenly New again during Sunday’s American Music Awards, which welcomed an iconic pair of ’80s music groups to the stage for a performance decades in the making. Actually, it was more of a face-off than a traditional performance. New Edition (Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant) and New Kids on the Block (Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg and Danny Wood) came together for something billed as the “Battle of Boston.” The musical melee featured bits of both group’s biggest hits, including “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” “Candy Girl,”...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Life and Style Weekly

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in Mom Angelina Jolie’s Recycled Dior Dress at London ‘Eternals’ Premiere

The best thing about Angelina Jolie‘s promotional duties for her new film, Eternals, is that she’s made it a family affair. As a result, fans have got to see her stunning children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt at three separate premieres. Angie and her brood hit the red carpet in London on October 27, and her kids all showed their individual styles, including daughter Shiloh with a rewear of one of Angie’s old Dior dresses.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Rumors Are Spreading That Brett of 'Married at First Sight' Has a Boyfriend

Spoilers for Season 13 of Married at First Sight below!. So far, there have been 13 seasons of Married at First Sight and the drama only gets better. The reality show is really self-explanatory. Single people agree to be matched with one another by relationship experts and they only get to meet each other the day they get married. That seems like enough to deal with on its own, but things can get more complicated.
TV SERIES
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Is Rosy in Pink Suit & Heeled Mules at Gucci’s Love Parade Show With Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Zaya Wade was pretty in pink at Gucci’s Love Parade fashion show on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, alongside her baller father Dwyane Wade and step-mom Gabrielle Union. The 14-year-old was well-suited for the Italian house’s latest catwalk extravaganza, in a matching rose-hued blazer and short set, a retro-inspired printed shirt, a coordinating small tote bag and white leather heeled mules. The Gucci shoes, which are available for $830 on the brand’s e-store, are accentuated by a retro-inspired block heel and the house’s emblematic Horsebit hardware. The Hollywood Walk of Fame was shut down for creative director Alessandro Michele’s star-studded runway show, with...
NBA
realitytitbit.com

Are Myrla and Johnny dating after Married at First Sight?

Myrla Feria was coupled up with Gil, while Johnny Lam saw Bao walk towards him at the altar on Married at First Sight. That’s all changed…. The daring show, which sees complete strangers get married the first time they lay eyes on each other, didn’t match Myrla and Johnny together.
RELATIONSHIPS
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Eagle 102.3

Eagle 102.3

Dubuque, IA
909
Followers
1K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://eagle1023fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy