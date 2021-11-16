‘Party Down’ Revival Official At Starz

Look, we’re not here to say, “I told you so,” but this time, it’s for a good reason. Starz has just announced a revival of Party Down, a comedy sitcom that has gained a large cult following since its cancellation in 2010. The Party Down team first reunited at Vulture Festival 2019 where the show’s creators Rob Thomas, John Enbom, and Dan Etheridge were inspired to start developing a revival of the series. When asked about a potential movie in 2019, Etheridge said, “I don’t think a movie’s in the cards, but I think maybe in the next year or two we’ll kind of explore another way to get the gang back together.” Show creator Rob Thomas also cited the Vulture reunion as the inspiration to revive the sitcom in a development announcement back in March 2021.

