A look at the post-season accolades given out to Canby High athletes for the fall 2021 league seasonsCanby boys soccer all-league Though the season win-loss record wasn't what the Canby boys soccer team would have wanted, they still made an impression based on the post-season awards. Topping the list is goalkeeper David Villegas, who took home one of the "big three" Tri-River Conference awards when he was named the Goalkeeper of the Year. Head coach Ryan McCormack said that based on statistical analysis, Villegas has recorded 8.1 saves per match, "which is really high. As a keeper, David brings...

