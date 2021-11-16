ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’d Totally Move This Choo Choo Train Home to Tri-Cities

By Rik Mikals
One of my favorite websites to check out is Zillow Gone Wild on Facebook where Zillow's most odd real estate properties are spotlighted. I was scrolling when this amazing train popped up in my feed. I'm one of those people that would totally live on a train. Take A...

Tri-Cities’ Largest Christmas Lighted Boat Parade Will Be Brilliant

After an abbreviated parade in 2020 because of COVID-19, the Tri-Cities Christmas Lighted Boat Parade will be back on the water and at full strength on two big nights this year - Friday, December 3rd, and Saturday, December 4th. The boats will line up and set sail at 6:00 pm each night, spreading good cheer and the Christmas spirit up and down the Columbia River.
5 Things (actually 10!) to NEVER Run Down Disposal at Thanksgiving

One of these we know from experience, a few years ago our Thanksgiving preparations nearly came to a halt because of it. WHAT IS PROBABLY THE WORST THING TO RUN DOWN DISPOSAL?. We're going to say potato skins, or rinds, in this case, from sweet potatoes. When peeling taters, you usually use that double-bladed skinner device, it's like whittling a piece of wood, and the skin comes right off.
Update: Is There a Man in the Van in Richland Canyon? Yes, And You Can Help.

There is a man in the van in a Richland canyon. A couple of days ago, we brought you the report of a what seemed to be an abandoned van in a canyon in Richland. Hey does anyone know anything about the white van that’s been in Leslie Canyon for around 8+weeks? Not sure if someone is living down there, needs help or what. Just wondering, the van would move a little once in a while but hasn’t in a week or so.
10 Million Pounds of Metal and Other Cool Blue Bridge Facts

Many of us drive over it every day, but how well do you really know this awesome structure that keeps you dry while crossing the river?. The Pioneer Memorial Bridge, referred to locally as the Blue Bridge, was dedicated by officials on July 30th 1954. It spans the Columbia River between Pasco and Kennewick and cost 7 million dollars to build. It contains nearly 10 million pounds of metal.
I Couldn’t Wait to Leave Tri-Cities, Here’s Why I Love Living Here Now

Like many young people, I couldn't wait to move away from Tri-Cities. All of my friends were going to move to Seattle or Portland after we graduated. I moved here from Iowa, where we lived in a town of 1,500 people. Everyone knew everyone and it was so nauseating. It was considered rude if you didn't wave to cars passing by on the road. We moved to Tri-Cities when I was in the fifth grade. Everything felt so huge when I got here. I mean, Tri-Cities had a mall and I didn't even know what a mall was. As I got older, I longed for even more big city "amenities." Going out at night became more and more important to me. All of a sudden, Tri-Cities started to feel small and I hated it but I'm not sure what it was exactly I was looking for.
