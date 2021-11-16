Tuesday Basketball Scores

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Zakai Zeigler walked out of the tunnel behind the Tennessee basketball bench at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, a basketball pinned under his left arm and a slight grin on his face. A throng of a dozen family members and friends waited for Zeigler in the first few rows of the stands. He posed for pictures on the court and next to it with individuals, groups of people and a few with Kennedy Chandler. ...

