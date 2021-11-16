Tuesday Basketball Scores

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tennessee turned to its two freshmen guards to bounce back from its first loss of the season and win the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament. Zakai Zeigler scored 18 points to go with five assists, Kennedy Chandler had 14 points, eight assists and five rebounds, and the […]
ATLANTA (AP) — Clint Capela had 20 points and 15 rebounds, Trae Young scored 19 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-105 on Saturday night. Cam Reddish scored 17 points, fellow reserve Danilo Gallinari had 16 and Atlanta won its fourth consecutive game. John Collins pitched in 15 points and eight rebounds. […]
West Orange-Stark and Little Cypress-Mauriceville have reached the third round of the football playoffs. Coach Cornel Thompson and his Mustangs will play Bellville in the 4A D2 playoffs on Friday at Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney at 6pm. The winner will play the winner between China Spring and Carthage.
Duke men's basketball plays Gonzaga this Friday in Las Vegas, a matchup that is part of the Continental Tire Challenge. The No. 5 Blue Devils are currently 6-0 on the 2021-22 season. Meanwhile, the No. 1 Bulldogs are 5-0. They first host UCLA Tuesday, a test against the No. 2 Bruins early in their campaign.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys soccer team tied with Niceville 2-2 on Monday night. The Marlins are still undefeated on the year with a record of 3-0-1. Arnold will be back in action after Thanksgiving against Choctawhatchee on Nov. 29.
James Blanchard of Orange was named the first member of Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire’s charter staff. He will serve as Director of Player Personnel and oversee the Red Raiders’ recruiting operation. Blanchard, who was previously in the midst of his second stint as Baylor’s Assistant Athletics Director for...
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Zakai Zeigler walked out of the tunnel behind the Tennessee basketball bench at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, a basketball pinned under his left arm and a slight grin on his face.
A throng of a dozen family members and friends waited for Zeigler in the first few rows of the stands. He posed for pictures on the court and next to it with individuals, groups of people and a few with Kennedy Chandler.
The Kentucky men's basketball team improved to 4-1 on the 2021-22 season, starting this week strong with a 86-61 win over Albany. All five of the Wildcats' starters scored double-digit points. TyTy Washington, who scored 20, led them. Big man Oscar Tshiebwe played just 23 minutes because of foul trouble but still scored 12 points and pulled down 14 rebounds.
PARRISH
The Parrish Community boys basketball team scored the first six points of the game and never looked back in a 77-43 victory over visiting Lemon Bay High on Tuesday night in the lidlifter for both teams.
