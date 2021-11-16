ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Tuesday Basketball Scores

Cover picture for the article– WOS lost to Hamshire-Fannett 73-71. In girls action, Deweyville...

Tennessee beats North Carolina 89-72 in Tip-Off tournament

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tennessee turned to its two freshmen guards to bounce back from its first loss of the season and win the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament. Zakai Zeigler scored 18 points to go with five assists, Kennedy Chandler had 14 points, eight assists and five rebounds, and the […]
Area Round Playoff Scores

LCM 42 Columbia 21 – will play El Campo, Fri, 6pm at Woodforest Bank Stadium. WOS 20 Jasper 7 – will play Bellville, Fri, 6pm at New Caney.
Games Set For Friday

West Orange-Stark and Little Cypress-Mauriceville have reached the third round of the football playoffs. Coach Cornel Thompson and his Mustangs will play Bellville in the 4A D2 playoffs on Friday at Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney at 6pm. The winner will play the winner between China Spring and Carthage.
Basketball
Sports
Blanchard To Texas Tech

James Blanchard of Orange was named the first member of Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire’s charter staff. He will serve as Director of Player Personnel and oversee the Red Raiders’ recruiting operation. Blanchard, who was previously in the midst of his second stint as Baylor’s Assistant Athletics Director for...
Inside Zakai Zeigler's starring performance in Tennessee basketball's win vs. North Carolina

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Zakai Zeigler walked out of the tunnel behind the Tennessee basketball bench at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, a basketball pinned under his left arm and a slight grin on his face. A throng of a dozen family members and friends waited for Zeigler in the first few rows of the stands. He posed for pictures on the court and next to it with individuals, groups of people and a few with Kennedy Chandler. ...
Kentucky basketball: John Calipari sees improvement in No. 10 Wildcats after 86-61 win over Albany

The Kentucky men's basketball team improved to 4-1 on the 2021-22 season, starting this week strong with a 86-61 win over Albany. All five of the Wildcats' starters scored double-digit points. TyTy Washington, who scored 20, led them. Big man Oscar Tshiebwe played just 23 minutes because of foul trouble but still scored 12 points and pulled down 14 rebounds.
