ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Post Malone & The Weekend “One Right Now,” Run The Jewels “Never Look Back” & More | Daily Visuals 11.16.21

By O
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CIsiK_0czPnqqa00

Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty

We not gonna front, seeing The Weeknd without that bloody-faced prosthetics that he was rocking a few years back makes watching his videos that much better. Seeing him catch bodies a la The Matrix is even better.

Now that he’s wearing his everyday human face, the Canadian crooner is back out on his sexy ish and in the visuals to the Post Malone featured “One Right Now,” The Weeknd gunning down the ops like 007 while Post claps fools that look like The Weeknd. Pretty violent stuff for an R&B record but that’s 2021 for ya.

Back on the rap side, Run The Jewels return to spit that real rap sh*t and for their black-and-white visuals to “Never Look Back” they recreate the classic Night Of The Living Dead and experience their own kinds of horror.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kodak Black, Curren$y and Harry Fraud featuring Jay Worthy, and more.

POST MALONE & THE WEEKND – “ONE RIGHT NOW”

RUN THE JEWELS – “NEVER LOOK BACK”

KODAK BLACK – “HALLOWEEN KILL BILL”

CURREN$Y & HARRY FRAUD FT. JAY WORTHY – “THE VENTURE CUP”

FREDO BANG – “DON’T MISS”

YELAWOLF – “CONOCO”

YUNGEEN ACE – “WALK AWAY”

30 DEEP GRIMEYY – “AROUND”

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Post Malone and the Weeknd Take Each Other Out in Bloody ‘One Right Now’ Music Video

Whoever is tasked with cleaning up the bloodshed from Post Malone and the Weeknd’s savage new music video for “One Right Now” is really in for a challenge. The Tanu Muino-direct video casts the pair as vengeful enemies in the elabroate scenario. While the single marks Post Malone and the Weeknd’s first collaboration, they easily match each other’s energy and affinity for world-building music videos. The latter’s character battles his way through swaths of security protecting the former in an all-out gun battle that ultimately takes them both down. “You say you love me but I don’t care/That I broke my hand...
CELEBRITIES
stereoboard.com

Post Malone Shares Video For The Weeknd Collaboration One Right Now

Post Malone and The Weeknd have dropped a video for One Right Now. The collaboration arrived earlier in November, while the savage Tanu Muino-directed clip casts the pair in a lovers' quarrel that turns them hell-bent on killing each other. It marks the first single off Malone's as-yet-unannounced fourth LP, the follow-up to 2019's 'Hollywood’s Bleeding'.
MUSIC
Uproxx

Run The Jewels Debut Their ‘Never Look Back’ Video During Adult Swim Fest

The jewels will never stop running. Run The Jewels will make sure of that. The electric hip-hop duo of Killer Mike and El-P, now on their fourth joint release, RTJ4, are going just as strong as they were back in 2013 when they first joined forces. There are few festivals that make better sense for this hip-hop super duo with a side of rap nerdom thrown in than Adult Swim Festival, and that’s exactly where Mike and El chose to debut a new video from their latest album. “Never Look back” is a collaboration with noted Australian filmmaker John Hillcoat, who has worked with artists like Nick Cave, Massive Attack and Depeche Mode.
CELEBRITIES
mxdwn.com

Run The Jewels Unveil Night of The Living Dead Inspired Video for “Never Look Back”

On Friday, Nov. 12, hip-hop duo Run the Jewels released the music video for “Never Look Back.” The video shows the members are caught in the 1960s horror movie Night of the Living Dead, complete with an old-school Pontiac driving through a graveyard and a female love interest with Barbie-blonde curls. As the movie characters run from zombies, Killer Mike and El-P begin their boom-bap rap that also cleverly makes occult references in its metaphors: “Never look back, never stare at a ghost.” As Barb and Johnny of the movie move inside, they watch the duo perform on their antennaed TV. The video that covers people literally fighting for their lives from creatures that just got theirs back is perfect for the song about improving yourself before it’s too late.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Post Malone
Person
Harry Fraud
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera shows off mysterious new look as she announces big news

Christina Aguilera gave fans a bit of good news to take them through the rest of the week while also showing off a stunning new look. The singer shared a picture of herself donning her new red locks in a high ponytail along with a dress with ruffled sleeves and lace detailing that showed off her figure, along with a dark lip.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air saved my life': Will Smith reveals he borrowed $10,000 from a drug dealer to launch his acting career after he was left 'broke' from huge tax evasion bill

He's known for box office hits including I Am Legend, Independence Day, The Pursuit Of Happyness and Men In Black. And Will Smith revealed on his book tour in London on Thursday that his first acting gig in The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air 'saved his life' after he was left penniless from a huge tax evasion bill and forced to borrow money from a drug dealer.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Puts Jackboy On Blast With Court Documents, Jackboy Responds

Over the past several months, fans have noticed several heated exchanges and shady posts on social media between longtime friends and former Sniper Gang collaborators Kodak Black and Jackboy. There's no telling when or if the two Florida artists will be able to patch things up between them, but for now, it appears that their disagreements have transitioned to the courtroom.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Run The Jewels#Kill Bill#Canadian#Kodak Black#Y Harry Fraud Ft#Yelawolf
sidestagemagazine.com

Christina Aguilera’s Ladyland 2021 Headlining Performance To Stream On Moment House For One Night Only

CHRISTINA AGUILERA’S LADYLAND 2021 HEADLINING PERFORMANCE TO STREAM. GRAMMY® award-winning global superstar, singer, songwriter, producer, entrepreneur, Christina Aguilera, has announced that her LadyLand 2021 headlining performance will stream for one night only via the premium social live media platform Moment House on Tuesday, November 30th. Filmed at the iconic Brooklyn Mirage at the annual LadyLand music festival celebrating some of the very best of queer talent & gay icons, Aguilera will bring the complete live experience to fans around the world who weren’t able to see this performance in person. Watch a trailer for the Moment now HERE.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Lil Nas X fan aggressively confronts Boosie (video)

A man who claimed to be the uncle of Lil Nas X aggressively confronted Boosie Badazz at a store recently and the post up nearly turned violent. In a video that has gone viral, a man dressed in a purple jacket and stunner shades, aggressively walked up to Boosie and let him know that Nas X was his “niece,” and informed the Baton Rouge rapper that he’d get violent because of the comments made against Nas X.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ok Magazine

Journalist Suspended After Adele Allegedly Walks Out Of 'Unairable' Interview When Reporter Admits He’s Never Listened To Her New Album

Australian journalist Matt Doran was taken off the air for two weeks after a mix-up that reportedly left Adele offended and caused the superstar to walk out of an interview. The Morning Sunrise host flew all the way to London to chat with the "Hello" singer, but troubles came when he admitted he he wasn't quite as prepared for their talk as either of them had hoped.
MUSIC
HipHopWired

Awww Baby: Irv Gotti Feel A Ways About Ashanti Re-Recording Her Albums

Ashanti is plotting her next move and it includes re-recording her classic albums. To no surprise Irv Gotti isn’t pleased with the idea and questioned her motives. As spotted on The Grio the Glen Cove, Long Island native plans to boss up in a major way in the coming months. In a recent interview on The Angie […]
MUSIC
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

947
Followers
821
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy