News broke Friday that Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted on all of his charges related to the deadly Kenosha shootings in 2020 that killed two people and severely injured another during protests against racial injustice. Much of the sports world has offered up a reaction to the news, some positive and some negative. Some, like Minnesota Timberwolves big men Karl Anthony Towns (KAT), had commentary on the judicial system, saying this on his personal Twitter account:

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO