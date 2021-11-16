ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfgang Van Halen Marks ‘Distance’ One Year Anniversary With Message for Fans

By Chad Childers
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's been officially a year since Mammoth WVH arrived on everyone's radar. Though talk of a Wolfgang Van Halen solo album had circulated for some time prior, the first piece of music to arrive was the heartfelt song "Distance" that arrived on Nov. 16, 2020, a little over a month after...

vhnd.com

Van Halen’s ’77 Pasadena Concert Ranks Among ‘Greatest Live Moments In Entire History Of The Guitar’ By Louder

The rock website Louder has placed Van Halen’s 1977 concert at the Pasadena Convention Center among the 32 greatest live moments in the entire history of the guitar. The list was compiled by the staff at Classic Rock magazine and aimed to “celebrate the pioneering, the spectacular and the unrepeatable” with their history of the guitar’s greatest onstage moments.
PASADENA, CA
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli Is Missing Eddie Van Halen As Son Celebrates Milestone

Actress and Food TV personality Valerie Bertinelli shares a close bond with her son, Wolfgang Van Halen. As discussed in Good Housekeeping, Bertinelli admits food helped the two connect with each other when Wolfie was a kid, and mom said she knew she could get her son interested in food by making sure that he was actively involved in the process. As the star recalled, "He would just sit in the kitchen with me and watch me do everything ... he would get really interested, and I would sneak him a bit of tofu or whatever it may be that we were cooking with that day."
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

GENE SIMMONS Says Not Working With VAN HALEN Was KISS's 'Big Mistake'; PAUL STANLEY Begs To Differ

KISS frontman Paul Stanley says that "self-preservation" was the main reason he and KISS manager Bill Aucoin turned down the opportunity to work with VAN HALEN in 1976. While KISS was in Los Angeles to tape a three-song performance for ABC Television's "The Paul Lynde Halloween Special", Stanley and Gene Simmons received an invitation from DJ and club impresario Rodney Bingenheimer to watch two unsigned local acts, THE BOYZ and VAN HALEN, at Starwood club. After the show, Simmons was introduced to VAN HALEN and he expressed a desire to work with the group, offering to sign them to his management label, Man Of A Thousand Faces, and to produce a demo for them to shop to record labels. Simmons ended up flying VAN HALEN to New York to record a demo at Electric Lady Studios, with Gene at the production helm. But he ended up not working with the group after Stanley and Aucoin expressed little interest in his demos.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfgang Van Halen
Person
Eddie Van Halen
Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen says playing live is the only thing that helps him feel the “energy and closeness” of his late father

Wolfgang Van Halen has said that playing live has helped him reconnect with his late father, Eddie Van Halen. In a new interview with Rolling Stone on Mammoth WVH's recently announced co-headline tour with fellow LA rockers Dirty Honey, the multi-instrumentalist says performing onstage is “really the only thing I've got anymore, to feel that energy and that closeness with my dad”.
MUSIC
Denver Post

“Eddie and Dave” is a gender-bent play about the founding, rise and struggles of the iconic Van Halen

Listening to the first three songs on Van Halen’s self-titled debut album will tell you much of what you need to know heading into “Eddie and Dave,” a gender-bent play about the founding, rise and struggles of the iconic hard-rock band. Because wedged between the hits “Runnin’ With the Devil” and “You Really Got Me Going” is “Eruption.” The instrumental track features guitarist Eddie Van Halen doing his thing without the vocal pyrotechnics of his wild-haired lead singer.
AURORA, CO
#Hard Rock#Rock Band#Wvh#Distance#Billboard#Rock Albums
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ZAKK WYLDE: EDDIE VAN HALEN Was 'The Second Coming Of Christ' On Guitar

In a new interview with Heavy Consequence, Zakk Wylde (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen, more than one year after the legendary VAN HALEN guitarist's passing. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "He changed the world. Jimi Hendrix was basically the Jesus Christ of electric guitar. That's the ceiling — you can't do anything more with guitar. And all of a sudden — if this was a Catholic hierarchy, Eddie was the second coming of Christ. If Jimi is the Jesus Christ of guitar, Eddie was the second coming. It was just, like, a whole new bag of tricks and all this other stuff that no one thought was possible. And the way he changed amplifiers and everything like that. Not only just his playing technique, but down to pickups, tremolo bars, with the Floyd Rose, amplifiers, the way amps are designed, with more high gain and everything like that — I mean, he changed everything across the board. Not just because of his doing taps and everything like that. Even the way guitars are made and the way amps are made, he changed everything. And on top of it, he was just a complete package. Aside of the playing and the tone, his songwriting [was] just phenomenal — just amazing. We're really truly blessed that we had him till he made it to 65. If you really think about it, after those first two records — I mean, after the first record, if he would have retired from music, he already changed the game. After the first one, if he pulled a Howard Hughes and just walked away and never picked up a guitar again, there's that first album alone — with 'Eruption' and everything he did on that record — he changed everything. But we're just blessed that we had him around for as long as we did. He was just a really great guy too — he was a sweetheart."
THEATER & DANCE
vhnd.com

Wolfgang Van Halen On How Playing Live Rekindles Connection With His Dad

Wolfgang Van Halen says playing his Mammoth WVH songs live on stage keeps him close to his dad. Here is what Wolfgang had to say to Rolling Stone‘s Jon Blistein in a new article titled “Mammoth WVH, Dirty Honey Ready to Prove the Heart of Rock & Roll Is Still Beating on 2022 Tour”:
MUSIC
vhnd.com

Five Favorites: ‘Van Halen I & II’ [PODCAST]

If you had to pick just five of the 21 tracks that make up Van Halen’s first two classic albums what would they be? Do you favor the hit singles? The deep tracks? How about the Eddie Van Halen solo instrumentals?. Hosts of the podcast The Imbalanced History of Rock...
THEATER & DANCE
Entertainment
Music
Celebrities
People

Wolf Van Halen Celebrates One Year of 'Distance': 'I Hope You're Still Proud, Pop'

Wolf Van Halen is making his late father proud. On Tuesday, Wolf celebrated the first anniversary of the lead single "Distance," from his debut album. The single also marked the first release by his band, Mammoth WVH — and paid tribute to his relationship with his late father, Eddie Van Halen, who died on Oct. 6, 2020 after battling lung cancer for several years. He was 65.
MUSIC
wcsx.com

Video: Van Halen-Jump In the Minor Key

A guy named Andy made a cool video of a Van Halen song 3 years ago and it was banned from YouTube until now…. All the parts arranged, performed and recorded by Andy. Also, these are Dave’s original vocals-all Andy had to do was lower the 3rd and 6th intervals by a half step.
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

Eddie Vedder Reveals Heartfelt Ballad ‘The Haves,’ Announces ‘Earthling’ Solo Album

While Pearl Jam is definitely on the schedule for Eddie Vedder in 2022, the singer is also taking the time to release some new music as well. Vedder, who previously released the solo track "Long Way," is following it up today (Nov. 18) with the heartfelt ballad "The Haves" that can be heard below. It's the latest taste from his newly announced Earthling solo album.
MUSIC
vhnd.com

Author Greg Renoff On The History & Legacy Of Van Halen

Author Greg Renoff sat down for an in-depth discussion on Eddie Van Halen and Van Halen history during a recent appearance on the Making Waves with Tom Prather podcast. Prather covered a wide range of Van Halen-related topics while also learning some Greg Renoff history. Long before writing his critically acclaimed books Van Halen Rising: How a Southern California Backyard Party Band Saved Heavy Metal and Ted Templeman: A Platinum Producer’s Life in Music, Renoff earned a Ph.D. in American History and was a history professor for over a decade.
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz

Munky Compares Korn’s New Album to ‘Untouchables’ Era

Although Korn's new single "Start the Healing" has showcased a bit of a new direction for the band sonically, Munky compared their upcoming album Requiem to the likes of their 2002 record Untouchables because of the way they went about recording it. "Something about it makes me feel like it's...
MUSIC
106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

