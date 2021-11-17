ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

If Raptors can't rediscover defensive identity, playoff hopes will fade fast

Sportsnet.ca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat happens when a team designed to win games defensively suddenly stops defending?. Well, they lose a lot of games. The Toronto Raptors are that team right now. Losers of five out of six and two straight, the collection of long-armed, multi-positional defenders who are on a mission to disrupt and...

www.sportsnet.ca

NBA
FanSided

GRADES: Sixers can’t seal the deal vs. Raptors

The Sixers welcomed the Toronto Raptors to the Wells Fargo Center for their first matchup of the year, and both teams were missing their best players. With no Joel Embiid and no Pascal Siakam, other players would have to step up for their respective teams. Both teams were trying to snap a losing streak.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

10 Things: This season's Raptors can't afford to take weaker teams lightly

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 127-121 loss to the Detroit Pistons. One -- The Raptors are not a good enough team to take any opponent lightly. This is a team that will only win by outworking the opponent, and it was very apparent which of the two teams was more focused. Even though the Pistons were playing the second night of a back-to-back on the road, they played with all-out effort from start to finish. It was as if the Raptors somehow thought they could suddenly turn on a switch in the fourth quarter and put the annoying Pistons to bed. Newsflash, the Raptors aren't that far above the Pistons, so taking an arrogant approach wasn't smart and it left them with yet another regrettable loss.
NBA
chatsports.com

Raptors lose their defensive identity against Pistons, fall 121-127

There’s only a handful of games that Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey circles on his calendar, and tonight’s game was one of them for sure. Casey and his Pistons had another successful visit to Toronto, handily beating the Raptors 127-121. This loss is the fourth consecutive for the Raptors at the hands of Casey and the Pistons, who got the sweep last season.
NBA
Yardbarker

Raptors Getting Burned by Defense's Hyper Aggressiveness

Two weeks ago, the Toronto Raptors were riding high, defying expectations, and sitting pretty at 6-3 with the league’s sixth-ranked defense. It was the kind of start to the season to get excited about. Sure, the offense still had a lot of work to do, but that was expected. The defense, however, looked like the real deal.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Short-handed Raptors can't keep up with talented Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY – Hey, sometimes you’re going to get outclassed. The Toronto Raptors certainly were undermanned when they rolled into Vivint Arena for the second game of their six-game road trip and a date with the Utah Jazz. Missing were OG Anunoby (hip) and Precious Achiuwa (shoulder). It’s the...
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors underdogs at Jazz on Thursday NBA betting lines

The Toronto Raptors will be looking to halt a current two-game slide as they continue a six-game road trip on Thursday night by visiting the Utah Jazz as 9-point underdogs on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Toronto opened its current trip on Monday with a 118-113 loss...
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Warriors' Curry, Green and Iguodala ruled out vs. Pistons

The Golden State Warriors have ruled out Stephen Curry (left hip; contusion), Draymond Green (right thigh; contusion) and Andre Iguodala (right knee; soreness) for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Golden State is playing the second game of a back-to-back, after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. Curry and...
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors' VanVleet expresses disappointment with Rittenhouse verdict

Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet was critical of the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict in Wisconsin in his post-game press conference with reporters on Friday. "I think this is, you know, what the system is designed for is to protect white people, young white people, especially young white men," VanVleet said after the Raptors beat the Sacramento Kings.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

With Curry out, Wiggins scores 27 as Warriors beat Pistons

DETROIT (AP) -- Jordan Poole and Canadian Andrew Wiggins made the most of their opportunity to step up as scorers in Stephen Curry's absence. Poole scored 22 of his season-high 32 points in the first half and Wiggins had 27, helping the Golden State Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons 105-102 on Friday night.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

10 things: Pascal Siakam dominates in bounce-back win vs. Kings

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 108-89 win over the Sacramento Kings. One -- The Raptors easily dismantled the Kings to snap their three-game losing skid. The Raptors were sharp and composed from start to finish, both the starters and the reserves were compact defensively, and it was an entirely stress-free viewing experience which saw the Raptors lead by 30 points in the second half. To be fair, the Kings looked like the worst team in the league at times with how discombobulated they were, and they were booed off the floor by the few faithful fans that still remain, but that matters little to the Raptors who have been not that far above Sacramento's level of late in their losing skid. Hopefully, this gives everyone some confidence ahead of a very difficult game against Golden State.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Curry, Green not on injured list ahead of Raptors vs. Warriors

It appears Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will be back in the Golden State Warriors lineup on Sunday versus the Toronto Raptors after both players missed Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons due to rest. According to Sportsnet's Blake Murphy, neither Curry nor Green were on the injury report ahead...
NBA

