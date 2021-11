The Windows Store has been terrible for years, mocking Microsoft’s attempts at a more mobile-style integrated platform on Windows 10. The company seems to have learned at least a couple of lessons from its failures. The Windows 11 version (now rebranded “Microsoft Store”) is a notable improvement when it comes to design, though still “somewhat lifeless” due to a lack of overall content, according to PCWorld’s Mark Hachman. Microsoft apparently likes the new version so much that it’s bringing Windows 11’s revamped Store app to users still on Windows 10, starting now.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO